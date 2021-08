Is Africa’s energy viable in the global transition? The COP26 conference in Glasgow in November 2021 will look to accelerate a global drive towards a net-zero economy. However, global climate policies have little relevance to the people of Africa, where the current energy mix is dominated by biomass and fossil fuels, argues David Clark, CEO of Vysus Group.

Asia needs $3 trillion of energy investment Delegates attending the virtual Future Energy Asia conference today heard how Asia is expected to need nearly $3 trillion of cumulative energy investment to realise a sustainable pathway by 2040.

LNG remains crucial in Thailand’s energy transition says PTT Natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain highly important to Thailand’s power sector and as a bridging fuel during the Southeast Asian nation’s energy transition, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, chief executive of state-backed Thai energy company PTT, told the Future Energy Asia conference today.