First look as former John Lewis is transformed into mass vaccination centre

New photos show the scale of work underway transforming Aberdeen’s former John Lewis department store into a mass vaccination centre.

The city centre location closed for good at Christmas, and earlier this month we revealed how health bosses had set their sights giving the premises a new lease of life.

Contractors are now grafting hard to get the shop’s ground floor ready to deliver Covid jabs into arms within a matter of weeks.

Shelving units and floor displays have all been cleared out to make way for 40 coronavirus vaccination “pods”.

All of the furniture has been donated from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which used it at the SSE Hydro vaccination centre.

The vaccination team will leave P&J Live on September 5, with the John Lewis site starting up in the middle of the month.

In the interim, second doses will be delivered at Aberdeen Health Village on Frederick Street, and a number of community pop-up clinics.

The former John Lewis branch could be used as one of the main venues for all immunisation appointments for the next three years, with a search ongoing for a more permanent, long-term home.

This would include Covid boosters, flu shots and the likes of shingles and pneumococcal.