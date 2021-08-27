Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Missing persons cases at Aberdeen hospital plummet 78%

By James Wyllie
August 27, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 6:00 pm
The number of police call-outs to missing patients at Royal Cornhill Hospital has dropped almost 80%. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Safety upgrades at an Aberdeen hospital have dramatically cut the number of police call-outs for missing or absconded patients.

In 2018-19, officers were sent to Royal Cornhill Hospital for this reason a total of 257 times.

It sparked calls for a review of security measures to ensure vulnerable individuals were kept safe while they received the care and support they needed.

And new figures from Police Scotland, obtained via freedom of information legislation, suggest this work has already begun paying off.

Lower number ‘reflects’ work

Over the course of 2020-21, and amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of call-outs for missing patients at Cornhill plummeted to 58.

This marked a decrease of almost 80% in just two years.

Emergency calls for disturbances, assaults and general police assistance were also less common.

NHS Grampian has attributed the drop to increased security measures, plus “considerably fewer” people on-site due to coronavirus restrictions.

Throughout the year a total of 456 calls to police were made from the hospital – down on the 610 and 644 recorded over the previous two years.

Investment call

North-east Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said NHS Grampian and staff must be “credited” for the safety improvements.

He added: “According to these figures, this was keeping patients safe even before the pandemic.

“And that will give families peace of mind.

“Fewer callouts for police also means more time for their other duties on the front line – time that’s been much needed during Covid.”

North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Meanwhile north-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman has called for more investment in mental health services, and warned a balance must be struck.

“Patient safety and wellbeing must be our top priority,” she said.

“I commend the police for their work, but increased security isn’t the whole answer especially if that means residents not getting access to visitors, activities, and services that they may need.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “The reduced number of police call-outs, following patients absconding from Royal Cornhill Hospital, reflects the increased security measures in place onsite in light of the pandemic.

“We also had considerably fewer people accessing the site, again as a result of the pandemic, and those who did come in or out, left via one controlled access point.”

