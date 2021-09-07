Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Families affected by loss of a baby invited to remembrance service at Inverness church

By Ana Da Silva
September 7, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 11:58 am
Families and individuals who have been affected by the loss of a baby are being invited to a remembrance service in Inverness.

The Saying Goodbye service, launched in 2012 by Zoe and Andy Clarke-Coates, will be held at St Andrews Cathedral in Inverness for anyone who may have lost a baby during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

After seeing there was an “extreme lack of support” made available to parents like them, the couple decided to start these services and more than 145 physical services have been held in six countries – with an additional 15 held online due to Covid-19.

Baby loss affects one in four pregnancies in the UK

Zoe and Andy founded The Mariposa Trust after sadly suffering the loss of five babies.

The trust is now a leading charity that provides support by more than 50,000 people each week through its six divisions.

It helps people affected by baby loss, pregnancy after baby loss, fertility, adoption and more – where baby loss affects around one in four pregnancies each year in the UK, with nearly 700 babies lost each day.

When parents go through the devastating loss of a baby, they often feel isolated and unable to process the overwhelming grief and trauma that miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal and early years loss brings.

The services allow people to stand with others who have experienced the similar trauma of baby loss, and collectively acknowledge and remember each life lost.

They are open to people of faith or no faith, whether people have lost recently or decades ago, and welcome not only parents, but also the extended family and friends.

‘For the first time my tears were allowed, shared and understood’

The services are intended to be uplifting and moving, and are usually filled with music, poems, acts of remembrance.

Those who have attended have said to have found healing and solace by attending.

One of the attendees said about her experience of attending a service: “The Saying Goodbye service gave me the time and space to formally recognise all of my babies and the experience of being with people who just knew how it felt was a real strength.

“The loss of a baby by miscarriage is never formally recognised by ceremony – no funeral service is held, no date is noted, no names are recorded.

“As I stood with other parents and proudly rang the bell for my 14 babies, I felt unbearable sadness but also a great privilege in being able to properly celebrate their existence.

“For the first time ever I felt my tears of grief, loss and love were allowed, shared and understood.”

Co-founder Zoe Clark-Coates said: “We invite anyone who has gone through or been affected by baby loss, to join us for this special event.

“Come and join with others who have been through a similar experience, in remembering all those who have gone too soon, because every baby matters.”

The Inverness service will be held on September 15 at 7.30pm at St Andrews Cathedral.

More information on the charity can be found at www.mariposatrust.org and via www.sayinggoodbye.org

