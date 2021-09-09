The earlier a cancer is diagnosed, the higher the chances of beating the disease. Breast cancer is the most common form in women in Scotland, accounting for 29% of all cancer diagnoses. This means one in eight women will develop it during their lifetime.

Following an expansion of Roc Clinic‘s modern Outpatient and Diagnostic Centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen, women now have access to a state-of-the-art Imaging Department to improve their chances of early breast cancer diagnosis.

Whether you have a specific concern or wish to attend for a routine breast assessment and discuss tests such as a mammogram, ROC is there to help.

What information can ROC supply?

They offer a personalised breast risk assessment that gives you the information you need to make informed decisions about your health. They can also inform you of the best techniques for early breast cancer detection and diagnosis, ensuring the most appropriate treatment can be delivered.

The new Breast Clinic service is provided by a team of dedicated professionals who are focused on delivering high standard, individualised care. They are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of all conditions – from breast pain through to the complex management of cancer.

What steps should you be taking?

Patients in need of a breast health assessment or wishing to discuss specific symptoms can attend for a routine consultation and visit ROC’s One Stop Clinic. This involves a consultation accompanied by tests such as mammograms, ultrasounds, and other relevant investigations – on the same day.

You do not need a doctor’s referral to book the One Stop service either, simply get in touch using the contact details below.

This service includes:

· Mammography assessments, including breast density

· Ultrasound guided breast biopsies

· Fine needle aspiration

· Stereotactic and vacuum assisted breast biopsies

· Breast cancer gene sequencing

· Pathology tests

For tests or investigations, you may be referred by your own doctor, or you may consult one of our specialist breast surgeons first. You have the option to use medical insurance or pay for yourself. If you intend to use your insurance, please do check with you’re a better provider on any authorisations needed.

What is a mammogram?

Mammograms take x-ray images of the breast and are the commonest test used to detect abnormalities. Standard mammography is 2D, but ROC utilises 3D mammography technology which creates a 3-dimensional image of the breast.

This allows specialists to see more and can allow for an earlier breast cancer diagnosis.

Why trust ROC Clinic?

ROC are the only private facility in Scotland to offer 3D mammography to their patients routinely.

Their specialists are also supported by artificial intelligence (AI) software which the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said can make a better diagnosis than a doctor alone. ROC is the only private healthcare facility in Scotland utilising Breast AI routinely in clinical practice.

Breast assessments are an integral part of ROC Clinic’s Well Woman Health Assessment packages. Their facilities are also equipped to deal with multiple concerns of women’s health with GPs, gynaecologists, fertility specialists, paediatricians, and psychologists all here to support your needs.

To make an appointment or simply to enquire, visit the ROC Clinic website or call 01224 515254.