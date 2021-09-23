Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Want to tone your body? This is why moving more and eating less won’t actually help

By Ana Da Silva
September 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 5:06 pm
Claire explains why we don't necessarily need to be moving more and eating less to tone up our bodies.

Move more, eat less – when it comes to getting fit we often think that is exactly what we need to do to achieve that perfectly sculpted, toned body.

But fitness coach Claire Spence says no. She says that’s where so many people go wrong, and emphasises that, in fact, doing more cardio and restricting calories won’t help you to get the toned physique you’re after.

Instead, Claire, who runs Aberdeen’s Naked Clean Health, stresses that you should be thinking about fueling your body with  appropriate nutrition.

That will then help to build and tone muscle after adequate strength training.

Online coach Claire Spence encourages women to lose weight without unrealistic timescales and yo-yo diets

“When women want to get more toned and look good, they tend to use the concept move more, eat less,” said Claire.

“The problem being both these things is that you can burn out really quickly, and it is really unsustainable. So, you’re probably going to fall off the bandwagon.”

‘We need fuel for our muscles to grow’

One of the important things to think about when beginning your fitness journey is what you want to do and what your goals are.

Claire, who works exclusively with women, said: “So, if your goals are to create a toned physique, ‘move more, eat less’ won’t work for you.

“This is because basically, the definition of being toned is that you want to have lower body fat and you want to have muscular development.

“If we move more, we’re probably getting more exercise in the form of cardio, but we aren’t lifting any weights.

“We aren’t creating a stimulus, and therefore we aren’t building any muscle.

“And if we eat less, we’re not actually adding any fuel to grow.”

‘Doing cardio seven days a week probably won’t help tone muscle’

In order to have the toned look we desire, we need to build the muscle – and in order to build muscle, our body needs to have stress stimuli put against it.

The best way to achieve this is by strength and weight training.

And many women might think the way to do this is by getting on the treadmill more times a week than needed.

“In order to lose weight we need to be in a calorie deficit – but in order to lose weight sustainably, your calorie deficit should only be a very small one,” Claire explains.

“A lot of girls go wrong with the concept of building, like using weights.

“They think they have to go to the gym, six or seven times a week, but your body is not getting any time to recover.”

Claire added that the optimum number of times a person should hit the gym if they want to tone up is around three to four times a week, while following a plan which is directed towards what muscles you want to grow.

Don’t treat your body like a phone

“If you treat your body like a phone, like when our phone reaches the end of the day, we always put it down and it recharges,” said Claire.

“Our body is the same. If we put it under too much stress, our battery will run out until we need to be recharged again – and it’s the same with our muscles.

“They can’t just grow. You’ve got to allow your muscles to repair within the process of it.

If we put our body under too much stress, our battery will run out until we need to be recharged again

“We have to eat enough to sustain this, if we eat little we’ll just lose all our weight.

“But if we eat at that maintenance phase, then we’ll build muscle at the same time because we’re fuelling our body correctly.”

