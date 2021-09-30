Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Crisis mental health detentions rise to 10-year high in north-east

By James Wyllie
September 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 6:43 am
The number of mental health detentions, to offer people in crisis the care they require, has risen to a 10-year high in Grampian.

The number of Grampian patients detained for emergency mental health care has reached its highest in a decade – with experts unsure exactly why.

At the same time, new figures from the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) for Scotland show stats plummeting in the Highlands.

Nationally, the number of times people were so unwell they had to be detained rose more than 10% in 2020 – a rise twice as high than in previous years.

The MWC has said it is “concerned” about the increasing numbers, which suggest a “significant” increase on mental health pressures.

How many people were detained?

During 2020-21, a total of 6,699 episodes were logged across Scotland, where an individual was detained under the Mental Health Act.

There are a number of routes which can lead to this, but all must be issued with the backing of medical staff.

Just under half last year related to emergency detention certificates, which are used in crisis situations and can last up to 72 hours.

Exactly 50% were short-term stints, which can last up to 28 days, while the remaining 2% related to longer-term compulsory treatment orders.

Figures released by the MWC today show rates rose under all three of these categories over the last year.

Overall there was a 10.5% increase on the 6,064 episodes recorded in 2019-20.

Local surge in emergency detentions

The new stats show the number of emergency detentions issued in NHS Grampian have risen to their highest level in a decade.

There were 172 required last year – the equivalent of more than three per day, and a hike of almost 30% on 2019-20.

Across Scotland, the average increase was just over 11%.

At the same time, however, the figures in the Highlands have travelled in the opposite direction.

There were 91 required last year, the second-lowest of all mainland health boards, behind only the Borders.

‘We don’t know why this is, but we are concerned’

The chief executive of the Mental Welfare Commission, Julie Paterson, said the exact reasons for the increase in detentions is not yet clear.

“Every detention is the deprivation of a person’s liberty, albeit for the best possible reason in wishing to treat that individual,” she added.

“The question is whether more people in the population are becoming more seriously unwell every year, with last year’s spike even more pronounced.

“Or whether services are under such pressure that people wait too long, and only receive care and treatment once they have become so unwell they require to be detained.

“Whichever is the case, these rising numbers suggest that pressures on mental health services increased significantly last year.”

