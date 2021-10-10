Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

7 common myths about arthritis that really aren’t helpful

By Lisa Salmon
October 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Many people don't actually understand what arthritis does to sufferers.

It’s tempting to dismiss arthritis as just aching joints, and something people must learn to live with as they get older.

But the 10 million people in the UK who suffer from arthritis know that – far from being just a standard part of ageing – the condition can cause excruciating pain and blight the lives of both young and old.

In advance of World Arthritis Day on October 12, experts are stressing the importance of busting misconceptions about the condition and the impact it can have – to improve understanding for those affected, and highlight the role of early diagnosis and treatment.

“Around 10 million people of all ages in the UK have arthritis, and it’s the biggest cause of disability in this country,” says Ellen Miller, of the charity Versus Arthritis. “Yet it’s shrugged off by society because it’s invisible and associated with ageing, thanks to persistent myths about who it affects and what it can do to you. The truth is, an arthritis diagnosis can come at any age.”

After osteoarthritis – or “wear and tear” arthritis, which affects around 8.75m people in the UK – the next most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune condition affecting over 430,000 people in the country. Clare Jacklin, CEO of the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS), points out that the pain and chronic fatigue caused by RA is often invisible, and as a result, people with RA have to battle misconceptions and stigma, as well as the disease itself.

There are lots of things you can do to help with arthritis.

“Knowing what RA is, the symptoms to look for, and that it can affect anyone of any age can make a significant difference in getting an early diagnosis,” explains Jacklin.

“There’s a window of opportunity that, if missed, can cause delays in getting early treatment, which can lead to a long-term negative impact. Raising awareness of RA is vital for driving earlier diagnosis and helping prevent the often irreversible damage it can cause,” she adds.

Here we debunk some common arthritis myths…

Only old people get arthritis

Miller says you can get arthritis at any age, even childhood, when it’s called juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). In fact, two-thirds of people with arthritis are under 65 and nearly three million are under 35, she says.

It’s not only older people who suffer from arthritis.

Arthritis isn’t serious

Arthritis can be devastating, with eight in 10 people experiencing pain every day, explains Miller: “The pain and fatigue steal your independence, ability to work, travel or socialise and make you feel like a burden.”

Jane Barry, medical director of rheumatology at pharmaceutical company Galapagos UK, says: “One of the symptoms of RA can be joint pain, yes, but the condition can have an effect on other aspects of health too. In fact, a Galapagos survey last year found one in six people with RA have also been diagnosed with a major depressive disorder.”

Due to pandemic disruption in the NHS, Miller says the situation for people with arthritis is at its worst ever, with thousands waiting for trauma and orthopaedic treatment (the vast majority needing hip or knee replacements).

“Thousands of people on the waiting list have been left without support and are struggling physically, emotionally and financially,” she stresses.

Just take paracetamol if your joints ache

While it’s common to have occasional aches and pains in the joints and muscles, Miller says it’s important to see a doctor if you have swelling or stiffness that you can’t explain and which doesn’t go away in a few days, if it becomes painful to touch your joints, or if you can’t do everyday tasks because of the pain. “The earlier you get a diagnosis, the better the outcome will be,” she stresses.

There’s nothing you can do about arthritis

A range of treatments – including talking therapies – can help with the condition.

Effective arthritis treatments make a huge difference and could prevent irreversible joint damage, says Miller.

There’s a variety of treatment options – from medication, physical and complementary therapies and joint replacement surgery, to talking therapies and pain management clinics.

Avoid exercise if you have arthritis

Exercise can actually help to improve the condition.

It can be hard to keep moving but staying active, says Miller, can reduce pain and arthritis symptoms, and help people remain independent.

Exercise improves muscle strength and keeps joints strong and well-supported, reduces stiffness, helps balance and improves energy levels and tiredness.

A Mediterranean diet can cure arthritis

No diet or supplement will cure arthritis, says Miller, but a balanced diet, exercise and not smoking or drinking too much alcohol can all have a huge impact.

“Some people find their symptoms are affected by their diet, weight and physical activity levels, but what works for one person may not work for another,” she explains.

A healthy diet can help with a range of conditions.

Being overweight can increase strain on joints, and increase the risk of developing certain conditions.

Eating a balanced diet packed with vitamins and minerals could help reduce the side-effects of some arthritis drugs too, and protect from conditions affecting the heart and blood, which can be a complication of some forms of arthritis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]