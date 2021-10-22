Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New charity service offering home care and respite across Aberdeen

By James Wyllie
October 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Laura and Gary Walker said the now-closed Airyhall facility was a "life-saver". Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A life-changing service supporting unpaid carers and the people they look after has been launched by Aberdeen charity VSA.

Earlier this year the social care organisation was forced to close its “critical” mental health facility in Airyhall due to a lack of funding.

The weekend respite service looked after people with mental or physical illnesses so their unpaid carers could have some time to themselves.

VSA said it was particularly useful for those looking after someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s, keeping them from reaching “crisis point”.

It has now opened the VSA Connect service, designed to support adults of all ages across the city.

Service offers help around the house

Rather than providing one central location for people to visit, it offers support at home – including personal care, help with household tasks and medication, and social interaction.

Charity bosses hope it will “bridge the gap” left in the wake of the Airyhall centre’s closure.

VSA's centre on Springfield Road closed earlier this year after its funding was withdrawn.
VSA Connect manager, Kelly Pickavance, said: “We have a team of highly-trained support staff that will work with you to create a bespoke plan to fit your needs and lifestyle.

“If you are unsure about self-directed support and need any advice, our team would be delighted to have a conversation with you and let you know what options are available and how we could help you.”

Laura Walker, whose husband Gary was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, said the Airyhall service had been a “life saver”.

Now, however, someone from VSA Connect visits them twice a week instead.

“It gives me free time to go and do things I maybe can’t do with Gary there,” Laura said.

“Taking him shopping can be stressful so I can do that, or meet a friend for coffee.

“In general, I use the time to play catch-up and get things done.

“It’s good for the person being cared for, and for the carer. It’s very important they get time on their own because it’s 24/7, offering continuous care.”

Kenneth Simpson, chief executive of VSA, says the Connect service will make a difference to many people's lives.
VSA chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “Over the course of our 150 year history, we have continually evolved our services to help support the needs of vulnerable children and adults across Aberdeen.

“The new service will provide people across Aberdeen with the support they need to help lead happy, healthy, and meaningful lives.”

More information can be found by visiting the VSA website or calling 01224 212 021.

