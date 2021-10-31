Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trainer shares energy-boosting tips as the clocks go back

By Chloe Irvine
October 31, 2021, 6:00 am
Belle Hutt, a personal trainer who was diagnosed with narcolepsy, shares her energy-boosting tips

As the clocks turn back and the nights continue to draw in, growing ever-colder and darker, a personal trainer has shared her tips for keeping your energy levels up.

Belle Hutt, 26, was diagnosed with narcolepsy a decade ago, with the brain condition causing her to suddenly fall asleep at inappropriate moments.

Her body is unable to regular its sleeping and waking patterns, leaving her tired throughout the day and often unable to fully concentrate.

But she has found a number of ways to keep herself alert and active, which can benefit anyone who wants to stay stimulated during the day.

1: Try some short bursts of movement

Belle has found movement is the most effective way to help her feel more awake.

Rather than reaching for the coffee, she’ll nip out the door for a brisk 15-minute walk, or try a few rounds of jumping jacks.

“Movement releases endorphins, which are known as the happy hormone,” she said.

“As a result, you’ll feel much more level headed, motivated, energised and most importantly – awake.”

Belle out for a brisk walk

2: Find a long-term exercise routine

Belle credits exercise for saving her from “a life of drowsiness, fatigue and exhaustion.”

She explained: “The most important and most effective way to boost your energy levels long-term is daily exercise.

“Half an hour of exercise is approximately 3% of your day, and is a manageable starting point for most people.”

For someone new to exercising, she recommends waking up 30 minutes early for some HIIT (high intensity interval training), cardio, or even dancing round the living room.

Jump rope- a popular form of cardio exercise

3: Never hit snooze

Belle discovered through research that hitting the hitting snooze button on our alarm clocks results in additional tiredness.

She gave us an alternative method: “I suggest putting your phone or alarm clock on the other side of the room, so you must get out of bed to turn it off.

Be realistic when setting your alarm, and don’t underestimate how important the first hour of your day is.

Instead of hitting snooze and spending the first 30 minutes of your day drifting in and out of restless sleep, get up, brush your teeth, get some fresh air and do some exercise. Before you know it, you’ll feel excited for the day ahead.”

4: Be mindful of your meal times

Belle warned that eating too close to bedtime isn’t advisable as most people can’t sleep comfortably on a full stomach.

“I always recommend finishing your evening meal two hours before going to sleep, to allow your stomach time to properly digest your food” Belle commented.

Try snacking on high-sugar fruits for a burst of energy

She also recommends snacking on fruit to stay awake, due to its high sugar content.

“I suggest pairing fruit with a protein, such as a handful of almonds, to slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, keeping your energy levels balanced and avoiding any sugar highs or lows,” she added.

5: Surround yourself with positive people

Belle stressed that a “negative mindset” cannot be tackled through a “number of Red Bulls, black coffees or energy bars”.

She said that often this kind of fatigue is “down to a choice you are making to feel tired every day – with no intention of doing anything about it.”

Belle added: “You would be surprised how important it is to surround yourself with positive people and uplifting souls.

“Always try to avoid negative responses.

“If someone asks you how you are, instead of replying with ‘I’m so tired’ or ‘I’m totally exhausted’, change it to ‘I’m ready for a fabulous day!’

“Be the light, the energy and the vibe you know that you want to be.”

