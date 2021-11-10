Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid booster warning for diabetes patients

By James Wyllie
November 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
People with diabetes are being urged to get their Covid booster and, where possible, their flu jab as well.

People with diabetes are being urged to get their flu jab and Covid booster, as sufferers with the condition have been “disproportionately affected” by the pandemic.

Scottish research in the summer found that diabetic patients were approximately three times more likely to fall critically ill or die from the coronavirus.

During the first months of the pandemic, around 0.3% of all Scots with diabetes became seriously ill or died from Covid-19.

In the population without the condition, this proportion was 0.1%.

When looking at the statistics in more detail, researchers found the risks are even higher for older men who live in residential care or deprived areas, and have other underlying health conditions.

Overall, they said, the risks of requiring critical care or dying from Covid are “substantially elevated in those with type 1 and type 2 diabetes compared with the background population”.

Covid with diabetes ‘very real threat’

Someone tests their blood glucose level.
Charity Diabetes Scotland is calling on people to get vaccinated and lower their chances of developing severe complications if they catch Covid.

Director Angela Mitchell said: “People with diabetes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they develop Covid-19.

“The flu can be incredibly serious, and people with diabetes are particularly vulnerable to serious complications if they get it, including making your diabetes harder to manage, as well as your blood sugar levels to rise dangerously high.

“With the pandemic still posing a very real threat, it’s incredibly important that people with diabetes stay well and stay out of hospital.”

I have diabetes, can I get a Covid booster?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has set out who is eligible for the booster.

This group includes all over-50s, frontline health and social care workers, and younger adults with certain underlying health conditions such as diabetes.

The booster can be offered any time at least six months after your second dose of the vaccine.

And some can receive their flu jab at the same time – with one vaccine in each arm.

More information about who is eligible, and if they will be given an appointment time or have to book their own when the roll-out begins later this month, is available on the NHS Inform website.