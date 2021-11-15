‘It’s broken new ground’: Aberdeen firm becomes Scotland’s first menopause-friendly employer

An Aberdeen law firm has been praised for developing an “inclusive culture” helping women feel more comfortable talking about menopause in the workplace.

Burness Paull managers devised a programme to help raise awareness of menopause and the impact it can have after realising staff may need extra support during the mid-life transition.

The commercial law firm received government funding to set up the programme and has just been named the first accredited “Menopause Friendly” employer in Scotland.

And experts say the business has “broken new ground” with its campaign to help women with passion and inspiration.

Staff feel more comfortable discussing menopause in the workplace

Staff at Burness Paull have now been trained up as “menopause champions” and managers have received training on the symptoms women face.

The firm’s inclusion and wellbeing manager, Emma Smith, said it was a topic the business was keen to focus on.

“Menopause champions have got more specific knowledge on the main types of symptoms and where to signpost people to in terms of support and help,” she explains.

“If people don’t feel comfortable speaking to their managers, they can advise them on how to do that and, if necessary, speak to HR and introduce the topic to managers.

“They work with me on how we raise awareness on World Menopause Day and how we keep it on the agenda and keep our resources up-to-date and just generally provide a support network.”

‘It was a relief for people to talk openly’

A survey was also sent to staff working in Burness Paull offices across Scotland to find out what types of support they could benefit most from.

Emma said the programme has had positive feedback from members of staff.

“People within the business said it was really quite a relief to be able to just talk openly about it,” she said.

“To be able to go to HR, for example, and talk about doctors appointments or reasonable adjustments around working from home, desk fans, that type of thing, it’s about getting that culture of openness.

“I think, often, people don’t realise how complex the menopause is and also how long it can last for someone.

“It’s important people realise the extent and the impact it can have on a person.”

Before I started working on this project I had absolutely no idea of the sheer amount of symptoms you can have and the impact it can have on you. Emma Smith, inclusion and wellbeing manager at Burness Paull

The team has held a rage of sessions to help staff, providing information on the likes of HRT (hormone replacement therapy) and how to cope with hormonal changes affecting your skin.

There’s also a dedicated menopause hub on the law firm’s website with videos, podcasts and information on how to get help.

Emma said: “I have definitely benefitted from a lot of the information on perimenopause.

“Before I started working on this project I had absolutely no idea of how complex and the sheer amount of symptoms you can have and the impact it can have on you.”

‘Every woman goes through it in some shape or form’

Burness Paull partner Tricia Walker, who is based in Aberdeen, was keen for staff not to feel embarrassed talking about their experiences.

“Some of the symptoms that affect women will particularly affect them in the workplace, whether that’s hot flushes, brain fog or tiredness,” she said.

“What’s been really fabulous about this is it gives a forum for people to talk.

“Of course, it affects every woman, but until I was in my 40s I can’t say menopause had been on my radar.

“People started talking about it and then I started going through it.

“It is really comforting to have a forum where people are free and able to say what they’re going through, and hearing it from others and realising it’s all pretty normal.

“Some people don’t suffer, and others suffer enormously, but every woman goes through it in some shape or form.”

Campaign has ‘broken new ground’

Burness Paull has become the first UK law firm to achieve accreditation after developing its Menopause Friendly Programme.

It was assessed by an independent panel, including the former chair of the British Menopause Society and the founder of the Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers.

The firm was praised for fostering “a really inclusive culture where it’s easy and comfortable to talk about menopause.”

The employer had to demonstrate it had an understanding of how menopause can affect employees at work, that it offered support and resources, and was committed to the ongoing wellbeing of colleagues.

Deborah Garlick, a director at Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace, an organisation helping businesses implement effective and practical changes for staff experiencing menopause, said: “ Their campaign has broken new ground in best practice, brought to life with inspiration and passion.

“It’s a fully inclusive campaign, rightly involving everyone. Menopause isn’t just an issue for women, knowledge and understanding of its impact is a life skill for all.

“In addition, they’ve shared their experience with other employers which will help drive societal mindset change around the menopause.

“We’re truly grateful for all they’ve done.”