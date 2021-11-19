Scottish Government looking to add booster proof to Covid app, as north doctor slams ‘bureaucratic nonsense’

The Scottish Government says it is considering ways it can provide proof of people’s Covid boosters, amid claims the current system is a “bureaucratic nonsense”.

Currently the passport-style app only shows if you have received a first and second dose, and does not include anything further.

But issues are starting to emerge when it comes to foreign travel, as several countries are introducing time limits for visitors based on when they had their jab.

In Israel, for example, visitors must show they’ve been double-vaccinated within the last 180 days, or had a booster at least two weeks before entry.

Other countries have similar strict limits and, for a growing number, these essentially refer only to boosters, as their second dose would have been too long ago.

‘I had the booster… I just can’t prove it’

One doctor told us of his concerns ahead of flying abroad for a major event next week.

Christopher Birt, from Strathpeffer, is part of an EU-funded team developing new plant-based foods and pharmaceuticals.

The group will meet in person next week, in Quedlinburg, Germany, for the first time since February 2020.

And while Dr Birt can use the app to show he is double-jabbed, he had been facing a brick wall when it came to proving he also received a booster.

“Under German Covid legislation, to enter indoor meetings it is necessary to show evidence of an immunisation injection (second or third) within the last six months,” he explained.

“I need this to enter the building where the meeting will be, and the hotel is also asking me to email this evidence to them.

“My Pfizer booster was on October 6, which is fine; all I need is evidence that I have had it.”

A ‘bureaucratic nonsense’

Dr Birt phoned the national Covid Status Helpline for advice, but was left with even more questions.

“They have been very civil and have tried to help,” he said, “but state they do not yet have details of all the boosters given.”

He was advised to ask his local GP, who said they were unable to help.

Dr Birt was then referred to NHS Highland, with staff there able to email him his records.

Overall, however, he described the ordeal as a mixture of “bureaucracy and obstinacy”.

“Surely [it] should not have required such a noise and complaint to unearth this very straightforward evidence of my booster,” he added.

‘Awaiting confirmation’ to update Scottish app

We asked the Scottish Government for clarity on where the responsibility lies when it comes to offering proof of Covid boosters.

A spokesman told us: “At the moment, the vaccine certification app does not include boosters information.

“We are currently considering how this will be added to the app, and awaiting confirmation of the technical specifications for travel from the EU.”

Earlier today the Department for Health and Social Care said proof of third doses will be added to the Covid pass app used in England.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it would offer a boost for holidaymakers.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to show their vaccine status if they are travelling abroad,” he said.

“This update to the NHS Covid Pass will mean people can have their complete medical picture at their fingertips if they are going on holiday or seeing loved ones overseas.”