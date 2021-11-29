‘Huge challenges in winter’: £30million GP funding boost for more face-to-face appointments

GPs have been given a £30million funding boost from the Scottish Government to help them care for patients through the winter.

Money will be used to help bring back more face-to-face appointments for patients as well as extra sessions for doctors and nurses.

Concerns have been raised during the Covid pandemic that some people may be avoiding necessary appointments.

It is hoped the funding will help maintain “meaningful relationships” between doctors and patients to maintain the health of communities.

Meanwhile, extra sessions outside of core hours are intended to help GP practices keep waiting times low as demand increases from patients.

The money will also be used to provide more external GP locum sessions, more administrative time for paperwork and organised cover for staff to learn and innovate.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We recognise that, as face-to-face appointments have resumed and demand is increasing, surgeries are working overtime to meet patient needs.

“This support package will allow practices to target investment where it is most required to sustain the high levels of care they have always provided through what is likely to be the most challenging period in the history of the NHS.

‘Demand continues to outstrip capacity’

Doctors have welcomed the GP funding from the Scottish Government giving them the flexibility to focus the funding on what they think will provide most benefits to individual practices and local patients.

Dr Andrew Buist, chairman of the British Medical Association’s Scottish GP committee, said: “BMA Scotland has consistently sought a greater level of support for GPs and we are pleased that the Scottish Government has listened and taken this step in the face of the huge challenges of this winter and beyond.

“With demand continuing to outstrip capacity, this will help support practices in the coming months and plug some of the gaps caused by difficulties in recruiting to practice teams.”