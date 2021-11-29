Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Huge challenges in winter’: £30million GP funding boost for more face-to-face appointments

By David Mackay
November 29, 2021, 1:59 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 2:02 pm
GP practices will be allowed to target the funding where they think it is needed most. Photo: Shutterstock

GPs have been given a £30million funding boost from the Scottish Government to help them care for patients through the winter.

Money will be used to help bring back more face-to-face appointments for patients as well as extra sessions for doctors and nurses.

Concerns have been raised during the Covid pandemic that some people may be avoiding necessary appointments.

It is hoped the funding will help maintain “meaningful relationships” between doctors and patients to maintain the health of communities.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Meanwhile, extra sessions outside of core hours are intended to help GP practices keep waiting times low as demand increases from patients.

The money will also be used to provide more external GP locum sessions, more administrative time for paperwork and organised cover for staff to learn and innovate.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We recognise that, as face-to-face appointments have resumed and demand is increasing, surgeries are working overtime to meet patient needs.

“This support package will allow practices to target investment where it is most required to sustain the high levels of care they have always provided through what is likely to be the most challenging period in the history of the NHS.

‘Demand continues to outstrip capacity’

Doctors have welcomed the GP funding from the Scottish Government giving them the flexibility to focus the funding on what they think will provide most benefits to individual practices and local patients.

Dr Andrew Buist, chairman of the British Medical Association’s Scottish GP committee, said: “BMA Scotland has consistently sought a greater level of support for GPs and we are pleased that the Scottish Government has listened and taken this step in the face of the huge challenges of this winter and beyond.

“With demand continuing to outstrip capacity, this will help support practices in the coming months and plug some of the gaps caused by difficulties in recruiting to practice teams.”

