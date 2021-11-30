Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian Covid jabs: Everything you need to know

By Chloe Irvine
November 30, 2021, 5:03 pm

With 42,000 people in Grampian yet to have their first dose of the Covid vaccine, and booster appointments soon to open to all over-18s, we look at everything you need to know about the jab roll-out.

Who can get the booster?

Following new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisations (JCVI), all adults over 18 are to be offered a booster dose of their Covid jab.

Over-60s were previously issued appointments for a booster, but anyone who did not can now book directly with one of 15 community pharmacies – listed below – offering weekend clinics in the run-up to Christmas.

Adults aged 40-59 can now book appointments right now online at nhsinform.scot/vaccinebooking or by phoning the national Covid helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Adults aged 18-39 will be invited to book a booster appointment in “due course”, an NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed.

Currently the waiting time between jabs sits at six months, or 24 weeks, but the JCVI has recommended this is reduced to 12 weeks.

However, until this is formally confirmed, vaccination teams will still work to the six month rule.

Additionally, those eligible for the flu vaccination will be offered it at their appointment.

What about second doses for under-18s?

Online booking is now available for all 16-to-17-year-olds for the second dose of the vaccine. These can also be arranged via the 0800 030 8013 helplin.

Children aged 12-15 will be invited to book their second dose appointment in “due course.”

Almost 42,000 adults unvaccinated

NHS Grampian estimates show nearly 42,000 people across the region, aged 18-49, have yet to receive their first dose of the Covid jabs.

But bosses are stressing it’s not too late, with centres in Aberdeen and Elgin open seven days a week for drop-ins of first doses only.

In Aberdeenshire, there are Monday to Friday locations in Banchory, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, MacDuff and Peterhead.

Appointments can also be booked via the helpline.

First dosers can either phone the National Helpline or simply drop along one of the vaccine centres

Where are the weekend vaccine clinics?

As GPs no longer offer vaccinations, it’s vital to attend a centre if you aim to get one.

The 15 pharmacies offering weekend vaccination clinics in December are:

Aberdeen City: Webster’s King Street, Michie’s Union Street, Kingswells, and Webster’s Hilton.

Aberdeenshire: Baird’s Fraserburgh, Webster’s New Deer, Michie’s Laurencekirk, Michie’s Stonehaven, Webster’s Peterhead, Kemnay, Rowlands Ellon, Buchanhaven, Aberchirder, and Baird’s Banff.

Moray: Cullen Pharmacy

The clinics are scheduled for the weekends of December 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19.

As times can vary, people are encouraged to phone ahead for more information.

