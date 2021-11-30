NHS Grampian Covid jabs: Everything you need to know

With 42,000 people in Grampian yet to have their first dose of the Covid vaccine, and booster appointments soon to open to all over-18s, we look at everything you need to know about the jab roll-out.

Who can get the booster?

Following new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisations (JCVI), all adults over 18 are to be offered a booster dose of their Covid jab.

Over-60s were previously issued appointments for a booster, but anyone who did not can now book directly with one of 15 community pharmacies – listed below – offering weekend clinics in the run-up to Christmas.

Adults aged 40-59 can now book appointments right now online at nhsinform.scot/vaccinebooking or by phoning the national Covid helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Adults aged 18-39 will be invited to book a booster appointment in “due course”, an NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed.

Currently the waiting time between jabs sits at six months, or 24 weeks, but the JCVI has recommended this is reduced to 12 weeks.

However, until this is formally confirmed, vaccination teams will still work to the six month rule.

Additionally, those eligible for the flu vaccination will be offered it at their appointment.

What about second doses for under-18s?

Online booking is now available for all 16-to-17-year-olds for the second dose of the vaccine. These can also be arranged via the 0800 030 8013 helplin.

Children aged 12-15 will be invited to book their second dose appointment in “due course.”

Almost 42,000 adults unvaccinated

NHS Grampian estimates show nearly 42,000 people across the region, aged 18-49, have yet to receive their first dose of the Covid jabs.

But bosses are stressing it’s not too late, with centres in Aberdeen and Elgin open seven days a week for drop-ins of first doses only.

In Aberdeenshire, there are Monday to Friday locations in Banchory, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, MacDuff and Peterhead.

Appointments can also be booked via the helpline.

Where are the weekend vaccine clinics?

As GPs no longer offer vaccinations, it’s vital to attend a centre if you aim to get one.

The 15 pharmacies offering weekend vaccination clinics in December are:

Aberdeen City: Webster’s King Street, Michie’s Union Street, Kingswells, and Webster’s Hilton.

Aberdeenshire: Baird’s Fraserburgh, Webster’s New Deer, Michie’s Laurencekirk, Michie’s Stonehaven, Webster’s Peterhead, Kemnay, Rowlands Ellon, Buchanhaven, Aberchirder, and Baird’s Banff.

Moray: Cullen Pharmacy

The clinics are scheduled for the weekends of December 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19.

As times can vary, people are encouraged to phone ahead for more information.

Read more:

Vaccines could reduce chance of getting long Covid, study suggests

Covid vaccine: How common are the side effects?