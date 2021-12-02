Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It all just keeps coming and coming’: Current NHS set-up ‘not sustainable’ for exhausted staff

By James Wyllie and Ana Da Silva
December 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Staff have been left feeling overworked and fatigued, with NHS Grampian bosses promising to do more to help.

NHS Grampian chiefs say staff are “exhausted” and showing “signals of distress” due to the pressures they’re facing from Covid.

Bosses are even considering buying back some workers’ annual leave as situations are arising where it’s too difficult for them to take holidays.

Efforts have taken place throughout the pandemic to boost employees’ wellbeing, and reports going before the health authority’s board today have set out the need for further interventions.

“Continuing to adopt this position is not an option if we want to create the conditions for staff to thrive at work,” they say.

Summer breaking point

The reports said the summer was a particular breaking point for many, with large numbers of staff vacancies and absences, and the overall impact of the pandemic “significantly weakening” morale.

“This made providing our teams with dedicated time to support their recovery almost impossible,” they said.

Feedback gathered over the summer said the “elongated period of pressure and uncertainly” was leaving staff feeling fatigued, anxious, stressed and burnt out, and at the mercy of “relentless workloads”.

It is feared these will become even greater issues over the winter as further pressures take hold of the NHS.

‘Without the staff, there’s nothing’

Martin McKay from the Grampian branch of trade union Unison.
Martin McKay from the Grampian branch of trade union Unison said the current pressures being faced by the NHS are the worst he’s seen in his 30 years of mental health nursing.

“The wellbeing of our staff is always a concern, but over the course of the pandemic it has been in even sharper focus.

“If our staff aren’t given the respite [they need], that’s when the cracks start to show.

“The system is made up of people and, without them, there will be no-one to deliver [these services] and we can’t lose sight of that.

“And if we stop then it impacts on all of us.

“To keep the system working, we need to support the staff as, without them, there’s nothing.”

He can also relate to the concerns of employees feeling overworked and fatigued.

“Sometimes we look around and can’t see any open door – it all just keeps coming and coming,” he added.

“It’s unprecedented and the only way through this is by working together.”

Caroline Hiscox, chief executive of NHS Grampian.
NHS Grampian’s chief executive, Caroline Hiscox, said efforts are being taken to help workers.

“Taking up their role in the pandemic has been a real challenge, and working in different teams, and different environments,” she said.

“We know that if the wellbeing and resilience of our health and care workforce is good, then care outcomes for patients will be better.

“That’s why we have such a heavy focus on the health and wellbeing of our workforce.”

