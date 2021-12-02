‘It all just keeps coming and coming’: Current NHS set-up ‘not sustainable’ for exhausted staff

NHS Grampian chiefs say staff are “exhausted” and showing “signals of distress” due to the pressures they’re facing from Covid.

Bosses are even considering buying back some workers’ annual leave as situations are arising where it’s too difficult for them to take holidays.

Efforts have taken place throughout the pandemic to boost employees’ wellbeing, and reports going before the health authority’s board today have set out the need for further interventions.

“Continuing to adopt this position is not an option if we want to create the conditions for staff to thrive at work,” they say.

Summer breaking point

The reports said the summer was a particular breaking point for many, with large numbers of staff vacancies and absences, and the overall impact of the pandemic “significantly weakening” morale.

“This made providing our teams with dedicated time to support their recovery almost impossible,” they said.

Feedback gathered over the summer said the “elongated period of pressure and uncertainly” was leaving staff feeling fatigued, anxious, stressed and burnt out, and at the mercy of “relentless workloads”.

It is feared these will become even greater issues over the winter as further pressures take hold of the NHS.

‘Without the staff, there’s nothing’

Martin McKay from the Grampian branch of trade union Unison said the current pressures being faced by the NHS are the worst he’s seen in his 30 years of mental health nursing.

“The wellbeing of our staff is always a concern, but over the course of the pandemic it has been in even sharper focus.

“If our staff aren’t given the respite [they need], that’s when the cracks start to show.

“The system is made up of people and, without them, there will be no-one to deliver [these services] and we can’t lose sight of that.

“And if we stop then it impacts on all of us.

“To keep the system working, we need to support the staff as, without them, there’s nothing.”

He can also relate to the concerns of employees feeling overworked and fatigued.

“Sometimes we look around and can’t see any open door – it all just keeps coming and coming,” he added.

“It’s unprecedented and the only way through this is by working together.”

NHS Grampian’s chief executive, Caroline Hiscox, said efforts are being taken to help workers.

“Taking up their role in the pandemic has been a real challenge, and working in different teams, and different environments,” she said.

“We know that if the wellbeing and resilience of our health and care workforce is good, then care outcomes for patients will be better.

“That’s why we have such a heavy focus on the health and wellbeing of our workforce.”