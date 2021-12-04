Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New research shows woodland walks saving Scottish NHS millions of pounds

By Chloe Irvine
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am

New research has shown walks in Scotland’s woodlands are saving the NHS millions of pounds in mental health treatment costs every year.

A new report, backed by Scottish Forestry, has been able to put an exact figure on the benefits of the great outdoors for the first time.

It takes into account the likes of GP appointments, prescriptions, treatment and lost work days due to mental illness that would otherwise be needed if people weren’t taking the chance to escape to nature.

An estimated £185 million is saved across the UK every year, including £26m in Scotland.

Over the next 100 years, this figure is expected to hit a total of £100 billion.

How do woodlands help with depression and anxiety?

Mental health charity Mind says the mix of physical activity and social contact can play a large role in improving people’s moods.

The forests around Loch Kinord at Muir of Dinet. Photo by Scott Baxter

Being out in natural light has also been proven to help people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

The organisation’s head of information, Stephen Buckley, said: “Spending time outdoors – especially in woodlands or near water – can help with mental health problems such as anxiety and mild to moderate depression.

“Although many of us feel like hibernating in winter, getting outside in green spaces and making the most of the little daylight we get can really benefit both your physical and mental health.”

The charity runs an information line on 0300 123 3393.

Benefits ‘widely recognised’

Environment Minister Màiri McAllan said: “Scotland’s forests and woodlands offer so many environmental, social and economic benefits to society.

“During the pandemic, access to woodlands has become even more important to individuals in supporting and maintaining their wellbeing.

“It is widely recognised that spending time in woodlands can have a positive effect on alleviating conditions such as depression and anxiety.

“This study is important because we now have a clear monetary value on how much our woodland resource could be worth in tackling poor mental health.”

Trees are reflected in the loch at Millbuies Country Park near Elgin, Moray.
Trees are reflected in the loch at Millbuies Country Park near Elgin, Moray.

There are many ideal locations across the north and north-east for walking and connecting with nature.

Our environment and transport team have compiled some of their favourites across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

