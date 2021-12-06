Why do we drink more booze at Christmas? And how to drink smarter

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s almost Christmas and it’s the season to be jolly. And after all that rushing about buying presents is over it’s great to finally relax.

But there are still all the visits to family and friends to contend with before the big day – and the annual office Christmas party.

We tend to drink a lot more alcohol during December with all these festive social gatherings to attend.

Aidan Collins of Alcohol Focus Scotland says people often drink to help them socialise, or cope with stress.

But, speaking to us as part of our Mental Health Toolkit series, he warned it could also have a major impact on our mental wellbeing.

There are many reasons why booze has become such a big part of our Christmas celebrations but there are ways we can all drink smarter.

Glitzy Christmas adverts create an expectation

“In the run-up to Christmas there’s an increase in marketing so it’s quite difficult to avoid the glittery attractive Christmas adverts that almost always have Champagne or wine in them,” Aidan says.

“The industry is brilliant at linking its products to occasions such as Christmas and that can create the expectation that to have a good time you need to have alcohol at your parties.”

Shops and supermarkets also tend to offer discounts on alcohol products with some competing to see which can offer the best deal.

Nights out with family and friends

Christmas is a great time to catch up with family and friends and the buzz of the celebrations can often encourage us to drink more.

And it can be more difficult to keep an eye on how much you’re drinking if you’re visiting others.

“Just be aware of how many you’re having and how strong the drinks are,” Aidan says.

“It’s quite easy to just keep topping up the glass but it’s important to remember that it’s actually a harmful, toxic substance.

“Every time you’re topping that glass up you’re potentially doing serious harm to your physical and mental health.

“And you also might end up getting into some tense family situations when everyone is having too much alcohol – which Christmas is always so famous for.”

How can drinking too much at Christmas affect our mental health?

Adian highlights how people may drink alcohol to “take the edge off” but warns it can actually create a feeling of anxiety because it’s a depressant.

“Similarly, some people will drink if they’re socially anxious but it can be more difficult to have conversations when you’re intoxicated,” he says.

“And for people who have depression or anxiety, there’s a real risk that alcohol could exacerbate those problems and actually make the feelings people are having more intense and more difficult to manage.”

How can we drink smarter?

Many employers are now steering away from traditional office parties in pubs.

They’re organising nights out at the theatre or bowling instead, where the focus is not purely on alcohol.

Aidan said: “We might drink more at Christmas but alcohol is here all year round – and we should always be conscious and thinking about how much we’re having.

“If we become aware that we are experiencing any difficulties or have concerns we should feel free and able to seek support and speak to someone about it.”

If you are concerned about your drinking, or someone else’s, you can call Drinkline on 0800 7 314 314 for advice and support.

Aidan’s tips for drinking smarter over Christmas:

Eat food before you head out on the town

Set a budget for the night and make sure you stick to it

Space out your drinks with water or soft drinks to reduce the amount of alcohol you’re drinking

Try switching to low-alcohol beers and wines

More health news…

Awe makes you feel better… here’s how to find it and happiness

Taking care of your mind is one of the most powerful ways you can look after yourself

Why low carb diets can be ‘dangerous’ for us