‘It’s a miracle I’m alive’: Muir of Ord man making every day count after lifesaving heart transplant

Euan Bisset is preparing to mark his 30th birthday next week – and says it’s a “miracle” he’s been able to reach that milestone.

The Muir of Ord man was given a second chance at life with a heart transplant in 2019 and is determined to make every day count from now on.

The mountain biking enthusiast had been very active with this gruelling sport and his work as a welder for his family’s company.

But it all came to a halt with some news from his doctor in 2009.

‘I didn’t know I was that unwell’

Prior to his diagnosis, Euan hadn’t realised just how ill he really was.

“I was still going out doing things, and I’d ride my bike,” he said.

“I never had any abnormal heart rhythms or anything like that – but I was just getting this tiredness.”

The fact he was only becoming breathless while exercising even made him question whether he was sick or just unfit.

But at 18, he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that causes it to struggle when pumping blood.

A few years later, he received an ICD, or implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, which helps to correct an irregular heartbeat.

And with it, came the realisation he had to give up on some of his passions in life.

He said: “My brothers race motorbikes and they’d have practice events, but I didn’t have the ability to do these.

“I had the ICD and they were all worried: ‘What if something happens?’

“It’s a nuisance in terms of what it stops you from doing, but I wouldn’t have not wanted to have it because you just never know.

‘This is my second chance’

In the years that followed, Euan’s health continued to deteriorate and he was told he needed a new heart.

“I started getting very ill, I had this cough that kept getting worse and I got to the point where I was struggling to function day to day; I felt ill all the time,” he said.

“I got admitted to hospital and when one of the surgeons said my heart wasn’t working well at all, I wasn’t surprised.”

But instead of being consumed by fear, he looked at the next steps as an opportunity.

“When I got put on the [urgent transplant] list I thought: ‘OK this is my second chance. Once this happens I can see what I really am capable of’.

“They had exercise bikes and lightweight exercise to keep me fit and able for the transplant. I welcomed it, I was ready.”

Learning to walk again

Euan only had a four-week wait before the life-changing procedure was underway.

“I just remember being wheeled away – and I didn’t wake up until 11 days later because there were complications,” he said.

“My new heart wasn’t pumping the blood right straight away and it was very touch and go.”

But after the surgery, Euan had to spend four weeks in intensive care, and a further two recovering.

“I lost a lot of strength,” he said. “I couldn’t even adjust myself on the bed.

“I was so weak I basically had to learn to walk again.

“The physios were coming multiple times in the day because I lost my sense of balance.

“I think I walk a bit differently now, more robotically with my arms, it’s weird, but it’s a good trade.”

‘I don’t take it for granted’

For Euan, 2021 has been the first year since 2019 he hasn’t had to spend further time in hospital – other than for some check-ups.

“I’ve had some problems but my heart feels perfect,” he said.

“I’ve had my latest scans and they’re very happy with it and, even though I’ll need care for the rest of my life, my check-ups are getting further apart.”

He wanted to share a message of appreciation to the family of his heart donor, and the medical staff who cared for him.

Euan said: “I’d like to show them something positive has come out of such a negative situation. I don’t take it for granted. Every day I’m doing my best.”

“It’s a miracle to still be alive and I’m just really grateful.

“Emotionally, it’s hard knowing that someone died for me to be alive, but it’s comforting knowing that’s what they wanted.

“And I know that if circumstances were different, I would do the same.”

