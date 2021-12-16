Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Three decades of heart transplants: Tain man was Scotland’s first donor

By James Wyllie
December 16, 2021, 6:00 am
The first heart transplant in Scotland took place almost 30 years ago.
The first heart transplant in Scotland took place almost 30 years ago.

Scotland’s first heart transplant unit opened 30 years ago today – with its maiden procedure involving a panel beater from Tain and a dramatic dash to Aberdeen.

In the decades since, more than 440 people have been given a second chance at life by transplant doctors at the base in Glasgow.

Their first operation took place on January 2, 1992, saving the life of retired postman Charlie Carlyon.

The P&J reported the following morning that, after a six-hour procedure at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, the 55-year-old church elder was recovering well, and had already been “tucking into a plate of porridge”.

‘I am so grateful’

It was later revealed that Tain dad-of-two Peter Polson had been the organ donor.

The 31-year-old collapsed at home from a brain tumour on New Year’s Day, and was rushed to Raigmore Hospital.

Senior charge nurse/ theatre co-ordinator Hazel Colquhoun, pictured during a transplant surgery.
Senior charge nurse/ theatre co-ordinator Hazel Colquhoun, pictured during a transplant surgery.

He was then transferred to ARI, where he was met by medics who had travelled over from Glasgow in a “dramatic air dash” to start the selfless donation process.

After, Mr Carlyon’s wife Margaret told the P&J: “I would like to express great thanks to the donor family.

“Everybody seems to have forgotten them because they are not getting the publicity, but I am so grateful for the life they have given my husband.”

Memories of Scotland’s first heart transplant

Theatre co-ordinator Hazel Colquhorn led the first Scottish team down to a specialist hospital in Uxbridge so they could learn how to retrieve organs for transplantation.

“I always liked doing things that were unpredictable,” she said.

“I remember the first transplant when it was done as our team went out through the night and I actually still have our off-duty book for that case.

“It’s a special thing. When I first did retrieval you wouldn’t know anything at all about the person whose organ you are retrieving.

“That’s all changed and you know the circumstances now, which I think makes the process much better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]