As Parasite actress is diagnosed with thyroid cancer aged 30, what are the symptoms to look out for?

By Chloe Irvine
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
As award-winning actress Park So-dam is diagnosed with a type of thyroid cancer, do you know the signs to watch out for?
The 30-year-old, best known for playing Ki-Jung in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, received the news after a regular health check-up.

Who is at risk?

Thyroid cancer is considered to be a rare form of the illness, with 1-2% of people getting it in their lifetime.

It is seen most frequently in people in their 30s or those over the age of 60.

Women are two to three times more likely to develop it than men, particularly during their reproductive years.

Whereas men are more likely to develop the condition later in life.

Those who have a close family member who has experienced thyroid cancer are at a higher risk than the general population.

Individuals who are overweight or obese are also more likely to develop thyroid cancer.

What are the symptoms of thyroid cancer?

The symptoms of thyroid cancer include:

  • a painless lump or swelling in the front of the neck
  • swollen glands in the neck
  • unexplained hoarseness that doesn’t improve after a few weeks
  • sore throat that doesn’t improve
  • breathing difficulties
  • difficulty swallowing

How is it diagnosed?

A quick blood test is able to detect the level of thyroid hormones in your blood.

This could highlight if someone has an under- or over-active thyroid – a gland at the front of the throat that helps the body turn food into energy.

Blood tests can be used to check your thyroid functions.

If so, further tests are usually carried out to check the thyroid in more detail, such as a biopsy or ultrasound.

What happens next?

Park So-Dam’s agent revealed the actress has undergone surgery as part of her treatment – but the options vary depending on the type of thyroid cancer.

For many, surgery will be the main route forward, followed by radiotherapy or radioactive iodine treatment to remove any outliers.

Others cannot be operated on, but the likes of chemo and radiotherapy can help control the symptoms.

If you’ve been affected by cancer, you can call Macmillan’s support line on 0808 808 00 00. Readers outside the UK can find support by dialling +44 207 091 2230.

