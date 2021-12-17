Alford Medical Practice cutting ties with NHS Grampian amid GP shortage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Alford Medical Practice has announced it is parting ways with NHS Grampian amid a struggle to recruit new GPs.

The Aberdeenshire village’s clinic has more than 5,800 patients – but bosses say they don’t need to take any action yet.

The contract – for “general medical services” – will expire on June 12, but a number of options are being considered for the future of the practice.

Will Alford patients have to find a new medical practice?

Reassurances are being made those registered won’t immediately have to look elsewhere.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) is stepping in to ensure GP services in Alford continue past this six month deadline.

Partnership manager Shona Strachan said: “I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered with the practice.

“However, Alford Medical Practice will continue as normal over the next six months and there is no need for patients to change their practice, or take any other action, at this time.”

She added that patients will be “informed throughout the process”.

The community is also being asked not to contact the clinic with questions, as there’s “no further information available at the moment.”

What happened?

Dr Nicholas Shanks, a partner at Alford Medical Practice, described the decision as “extremely difficult.”

It has experienced major issues trying to hire new doctors, meaning clinic staff can’t provide “the level of care we would wish”.

He added: We have explored every avenue to recruit, however the national shortage of trained GPs, combined with the added pressures that Covid-19 has brought, has meant that we have been unsuccessful.”

Fellow partner, Dr Shona Blues, said: “I can promise that we will work… to make the handover of our contract as smooth as possible.”

Will my GP stay the same?

The next step is for the health and social care partnership to put the Alford Medical Practice contract out to tender. This will give other practices the opportunity to take over the running.

However if there’s no interest, it will instead be run as a “2C” practice, with AHSCP itself stepping in.

In recent years, a similar process has taken place at Mintlaw, Aberchirder and An Caorann.

A spokeswoman confirmed practice staff have been “informed of the situation” and patients will be contacted in due course.

It’s understood that no job losses are anticipated.

