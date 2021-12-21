Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hopes for ‘100% effective’ Grampian-trialled Novavax Covid jab by year-end

By James Wyllie
December 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Dr Roy Soiza is hopeful the Novavax Covid jab, which was trialled in the north-east, could be approved within days.
It is hoped the Novavax Covid jab trialled in Grampian could be approved for UK use by the end of the year – and potentially as soon as Christmas.

On Monday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the go-ahead for the vaccine to be rolled out to EU countries.

And it is thought the UK’s equivalent body is preparing to do the same within days.

Hundreds in the north-east signed up for a clinical test of the jab, now branded Nuvaxovid, last year.

It works differently to the current Covid vaccinations on offer and has been found to be 100% effective at blocking moderate or severe illness.

Waiting for the green light

In the last few weeks, Nuvaxovid has been authorised in Indonesia and the Philippines, and given approval for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Roy Soiza, who headed up the vaccine trial in Grampian, wants other countries, including the UK, to follow suit.

Kate Bingham, chair of the UK government’s vaccine taskforce participated in the Novavax trial at the Royal Free Hospital, London. Picture by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

He said: “The hope is that it will be this side of New Year, and I’m hoping it’s this week.

“I don’t know that for certain, all I know is there was a meeting yesterday [regarding vaccine approval] and there was some hope it might be the last one.

“We haven’t heard anything, so it’s possible they need a bit more information or more time to digest everything.

“Hopefully they announce something very soon.”

Why has it taken so long to approve the Novavax vaccine?

Last year more than 430 people across Grampian signed up for the double-blind placebo-controlled study of the jab.

This meant even those administering the vaccine didn’t know if it was a real dose or just a saline solution.

There were positive results – but this early optimism began to wane.

Unable to produce the jabs itself, Novavax had to subcontract the work to other firms, leading to reports the vaccines weren’t meeting the necessary standards.

A vaccine queue in Jakarta, Indonesia; one of the countries which has approved the Novavax Covid jab for use.
A vaccine queue in Jakarta, Indonesia; one of the countries which has approved the Novavax Covid jab for use.

However, at the beginning of November, bosses finally submitted all the evidence required to UK regulators.

Dr Soiza said: “Everyone’s been very busy with one thing or another, so it’s difficult for them to meet up and review all the evidence, which is very voluminous.

“It’s a major undertaking. And I guess there isn’t the same level of urgency as there was for AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, when we had nothing.”

North-east contribution ‘key’

The north-east’s vaccine volunteers have been praised for prompting the process that led to this milestone.

“It’s that trial that has allowed Novavax to pursue regulatory approval,” Dr Soiza added.

“There has since been another US trial, but the ball started rolling in the UK and the people of the north-east made a very significant contribution.

A Novavax branded box and syringe of Covid vaccine
The Novavax jab was trialled by more than 400 people in the north-east of Scotland.

“I’m very grateful to all our volunteers and staff, as this was the biggest trial NHS Grampian has ever done – and it was done in a remarkable timeframe.”

He added: “It’s a shame it’s taken longer than anyone wanted to get final approval, but I have no doubt Novavax will be a very useful weapon in our fight against Covid.

“I’m sure we’ll see it being used as a booster throughout the world.”

