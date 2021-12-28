Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moira on a mission: The Aberdeen gran saving lives aboard a hospital ship

By James Wyllie
December 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Retired Aberdeen nurse Moira Munro is preparing for her eighth trip with Mercy Ships.
An Aberdeen grandmother has signed up for her eighth mission transforming lives aboard a hospital ship in Africa.

Moira Munro, 69, made her first voyage in November 2004 and was “petrified” about what she’d let herself in for.

But the retired Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital nurse soon found the rewards of the role, and returned again and again.

She’s now packing her bags in preparation for yet another trip on one of Mercy Ships’ charity vessels.

‘What on earth am I doing?’

Moira first heard of the charity’s work while listening to a radio programme on the drive home from a late shift in 2004.

That November, just a few months later, she found herself in Benin, west of Nigeria, volunteering at the Anastasis hospital ship.

The Global Mercy hospital ship, pictured sailing through the Westerschelde Sea towards Antwerp in September 2021.
“I thought: ‘What on earth am I doing?’,” she said.

“When I looked out of the window, there were no streetlights. I knew no-one. I was petrified.”

‘It changed their lives completely’

However, Moira soon befriended a German girl sharing her cabin, and took on a wide range of roles on the ship.

This included time caring for babies, visiting people in their homes and even being deployed to an oil rig.

“All the days I was a nurse, what people had to suffer in Africa was beyond my understanding,” she said.

Moira said her trips on Mercy Ships vessels have been life-changing.
“I remember early on seeing these two teenage boys, who had come in with cleft lips.

“They were looking at the mirror in our hands and their reaction was like nothing I had seen before.

“Such a simple operation can change their lives utterly – something we at home take for granted.”

‘It’s incredible to see the transformation’

Since that trip Moira has volunteered for Mercy Ships in Madagascar, Cameroon and Senegal.

And after retiring as a nurse, she has taken on other roles, such as dental care assistant and housekeeper.

“People come in with huge tumours and cataracts – they literally come in blind and then they leave and they can see,” she added.

“It’s incredible to witness, to see their expressions and feel the transformation.

“Their lives actually begin again. It never gets old.”

A US Coast Guard Helicopter flies above the USNS Comfort as it prepares to dock in New York City, assisting in the battle against the Covid-19.
But some of the patients Moira has seen have become so ill, they have to be sent straight to hospital.

She said: “There are literally hundreds queueing and have never seen a dentist.”

“There would be four or five dentists and they could manage about 60 patients a day and have to turn the rest away, which is so hard.”

Volunteering at home

Last month, Moira returned from the Global Mercy, the charity’s newest hospital ship, helping prepare it for a trip to Senegal in 2022.

And she won’t be home in Aberdeen for long, as she departs again for her eighth trip with the organisation in January.

While most people might relish the downtime as a chance to relax, that’s not in Moira’s nature.

Moira beside the ship Africa Mercy.
For the last 19 years, she has been volunteering with north-east charity Somebody Cares.

She’s also helped out with litter picking, fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support and lending a hand at Westhill Community Church.

“I have to be doing something all the time,” she said.

“I want to help. I think it’s part of who I am, so I do.”

