Scottish Government announces additional funds to support chronic pain sufferers

The Scottish Government has announced extra funds to help support those suffering from chronic pain.

An additional £240,000 will help several government-funded projects across health boards, third-sector and other partners.

Delivered via the chronic pain winter support fund, the money will go towards a range of services, including bladder and pelvic pain management, chronic hip, knee and back support.

It is hoped the money will help people remain physically active.

Chronic pain affects 1 in 5 people in Scotland. It can affect all ages and all parts of the body.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “Living with chronic pain can be incredibly difficult, and we are determined to improve services for all those affected.

“Health Boards have continued to make progress in restarting chronic pain services during extremely challenging circumstances over the last 18 months, but the unprecedented impact of the COVID pandemic means that many people are waiting for treatment.

“The additional resourcing provided through the Chronic Pain Winter Support Fund will enhance the capacity of pain management care to will help maintain the health and wellbeing of those affected by chronic pain in the months ahead.”