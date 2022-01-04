Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Scottish Government announces additional funds to support chronic pain sufferers

By Daniel Boal
January 4, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 1:59 pm


The Scottish Government has announced extra funds to help support those suffering from chronic pain.

An additional £240,000 will help several government-funded projects across health boards, third-sector and other partners.

Delivered via the chronic pain winter support fund, the money will go towards a range of services, including bladder and pelvic pain management, chronic hip, knee and back support.

It is hoped the money will help people remain physically active.

Chronic pain affects 1 in 5 people in Scotland. It can affect all ages and all parts of the body.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “Living with chronic pain can be incredibly difficult, and we are determined to improve services for all those affected.

“Health Boards have continued to make progress in restarting chronic pain services during extremely challenging circumstances over the last 18 months, but the unprecedented impact of the COVID pandemic means that many people are waiting for treatment.

“The additional resourcing provided through the Chronic Pain Winter Support Fund will enhance the capacity of pain management care to will help maintain the health and wellbeing of those affected by chronic pain in the months ahead.”

 

