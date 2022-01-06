Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Long Covid: 100,000 Scots suffering post-viral effects, study shows

By James Wyllie
January 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 10:08 am
A woman stands with her hand to a window.
It is estimated around 100,000 people in Scotland are suffering the effects of long Covid.

It is estimated 100,000 in Scotland are suffering the effects of long Covid – and being hit harder by it than the rest of the UK.

New figures show almost 2% of the population have been left with symptoms lasting more than four weeks after contracting coronavirus.

These include constant tiredness, a loss of smell and shortness of breath.

Across the UK, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates 1.3 million people are experiencing long Covid.

One charity says the figures are a “stark reminder” of the devastation being caused by the pandemic, and is urging the Scottish Government to offer more support.

Scots hit harder by long Covid

Of the Scots who say they’re experiencing long Covid, 25% feel it’s affecting their day-to-day activities to a large degree.

This is a higher proportion than the overall UK average of 19% and third-highest regional figure in the country – behind only the north-east of England and East Midlands.

The ONS has regularly been polling people throughout the country, including 29,000 Scots, to gather more information about the effects of long Covid.

Its latest release covers November 9 to December 6 and estimates 100,000 Scots were suffering from it in November, marking an increase from 99,000 in October and 74,000 in July.

Long Covid: Who is most likely to be affected?

According to the stats, those most likely to be affected “a lot” by long Covid are:

  • Aged 35 to 69
  • Female
  • White
  • Living in the most-deprived areas
  • Working in health and social care or education
  • Living with other health conditions or disability

People working in the likes of finance, IT or professional services such as hairdressing had the lowest prevalence of long Covid.

What happens next?

Last year the Scottish Government opened a £10 million fund to help health boards respond to the challenges in a “flexible and tailored manner”.

It said the concept of specialist long Covid clinics – as have been called for previously – could play a role going forward.

But some are calling for the government to go even further.

Jane-Claire Judson, Chief Executive at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, which is calling for more long Covid support
Jane-Claire Judson, the chief executive of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, is calling for more long Covid support.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) has raised fears that people could fall through the cracks, and want GPs to be given more options for long Covid treatment.

Chief executive Jane-Claire Judson said: “People who were once fit and healthy are telling us they’re struggling to get out of bed, look after their young children or even walk to end of their street.

“We need to make sure that people have far better access to long Covid support in 2022 to stop the trend from worsening.”

