Long Covid: 100,000 Scots suffering post-viral effects, study shows

It is estimated 100,000 in Scotland are suffering the effects of long Covid – and being hit harder by it than the rest of the UK.

New figures show almost 2% of the population have been left with symptoms lasting more than four weeks after contracting coronavirus.

These include constant tiredness, a loss of smell and shortness of breath.

Across the UK, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates 1.3 million people are experiencing long Covid.

One charity says the figures are a “stark reminder” of the devastation being caused by the pandemic, and is urging the Scottish Government to offer more support.

Scots hit harder by long Covid

Of the Scots who say they’re experiencing long Covid, 25% feel it’s affecting their day-to-day activities to a large degree.

This is a higher proportion than the overall UK average of 19% and third-highest regional figure in the country – behind only the north-east of England and East Midlands.

The ONS has regularly been polling people throughout the country, including 29,000 Scots, to gather more information about the effects of long Covid.

Its latest release covers November 9 to December 6 and estimates 100,000 Scots were suffering from it in November, marking an increase from 99,000 in October and 74,000 in July.

Long Covid: Who is most likely to be affected?

According to the stats, those most likely to be affected “a lot” by long Covid are:

Aged 35 to 69

Female

White

Living in the most-deprived areas

Working in health and social care or education

Living with other health conditions or disability

People working in the likes of finance, IT or professional services such as hairdressing had the lowest prevalence of long Covid.

What happens next?

Last year the Scottish Government opened a £10 million fund to help health boards respond to the challenges in a “flexible and tailored manner”.

It said the concept of specialist long Covid clinics – as have been called for previously – could play a role going forward.

But some are calling for the government to go even further.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) has raised fears that people could fall through the cracks, and want GPs to be given more options for long Covid treatment.

Chief executive Jane-Claire Judson said: “People who were once fit and healthy are telling us they’re struggling to get out of bed, look after their young children or even walk to end of their street.

“We need to make sure that people have far better access to long Covid support in 2022 to stop the trend from worsening.”

