Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS Grampian bosses preparing for ‘major incident’ amid Covid pressures

By James Wyllie
January 7, 2022, 1:16 pm
NHS Grampian bosses say the number of Covid patients in hospital and levels of staff sickness are close to allow them to declare a major incident. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
NHS Grampian bosses say the number of Covid patients in hospital and levels of staff sickness are close to allow them to declare a major incident. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Bosses at NHS Grampian have warned they may need to declare a “major incident” next week amid an “exponential” rise in Covid cases.

Numbers are expected to soar further over the coming days as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

As of yesterday, there were 75 patients in NHS Grampian hospitals, including six in intensive care, and almost 1,400 new cases.

Data from the last two weeks suggests these figures will continue to grow – placing “even more significant pressure” on the health service, hospitals and staff.

‘Triggers could be met next week’

Health chiefs have a series of criteria they have to meet in order to declare a major incident.

These “key trigger points” include the likes of the number of Covid patients in hospital and levels of staff sickness as a result of the coronavirus.

A rescue helicopter leaving Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, as NHS Grampian bosses say they may need to declare a major emergency
NHS Grampian chiefs say the criteria for declaring a major emergency could be met early next week. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Declaring a major incident will allow NHS Grampian to take special measures to cope.

Full details are not yet available, but it is estimated the period will last for 30 days.

The staff briefing notes: “What this means for staff will be explained in a major incident plan that will be available next week.

“It will include how staff may be affected with regards to deployment, non-critical clinical and non-clinical activity and changes in service capacity.

“The plan will also outline how staff will be supported throughout the major incident.”

Once the major incident is stood down, NHS Grampian bosses say activities and practice can resume as normal.

Help from military

Last month the Scottish Government approved a plea from NHS Grampian for support from the military during this time.

A total of 38 personnel are now starting work across the north-east to assist the health board.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal