Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Albyn Hospital expansion plans recommended for approval

By Ana Da Silva
January 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
BMI Albyn Hospital.
BMI Albyn Hospital.

Plans to expand an Aberdeen hospital with new operating and patient facilities will likely take a step forward next week.

The proposals for Albyn Hospital include three new patient rooms, a fourth operating theatre and a recovery ward.

They’ll be discussed by councillors on the city’s planning committee next week, with officers recommending they’re given the green light.

It comes despite concerns from neighbours about a possible increase in noise and traffic at the Albyn Place facility.

If they’re approved, operator BMI healthcare will also add a new ramp to improve disability access.

Currently, Albyn Hospital has 14 consulting rooms, 24 private patient rooms, two ambulance bays and three operating theatres, alongside a scanning departments and GP clinics.

Fears for Albyn Hospital plans

The plans were first submitted in August 2021, but drew criticism from Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council.

Members raised concerns over the size of the proposed extension, fearing it might affect neighbouring homes.

Albyn Hospital.

They also flagged up the noise and air pollution which could be generated from its plant room because Albyn Grove is expected to be within the council’s proposed Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Concerns about parking pressures on the surrounding streets, and a potential invasion of privacy from overhead windows were also highlighted.

‘No concerns to impact on air quality’

However, council officers are recommending the plans are given the go ahead.

The local authority’s environmental health team said the proposed noise levels fall within suitable limits, but a condition has been placed on the application requiring further detail of the equipment that will be used.

Additionally, it said there would be no conflict between the introduction of the proposed city centre LEZ and allowing a development which would increase traffic in the area.

A report going before councillors next week said: “However, rather than trying to reduce vehicle congestion or prevent development from occurring, the purpose of the LEZ is to protect public health and improve air quality by encouraging the use of vehicles with lower emissions.

“Otherwise, with the increase in traffic because of the development being insignificant, there [are] no concerns with potential impact on air quality.”

Councillors will meet on Thursday to discuss the plans.

More health news…

Pills and penguins: Meet the NHS Highland consultant saving the planet getting sicker from all our medicines

North-east residents left waiting double the target time for ambulance

Long Covid: What are the main symptoms, and who is affected?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]