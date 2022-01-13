Albyn Hospital expansion plans recommended for approval

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans to expand an Aberdeen hospital with new operating and patient facilities will likely take a step forward next week.

The proposals for Albyn Hospital include three new patient rooms, a fourth operating theatre and a recovery ward.

They’ll be discussed by councillors on the city’s planning committee next week, with officers recommending they’re given the green light.

It comes despite concerns from neighbours about a possible increase in noise and traffic at the Albyn Place facility.

If they’re approved, operator BMI healthcare will also add a new ramp to improve disability access.

Currently, Albyn Hospital has 14 consulting rooms, 24 private patient rooms, two ambulance bays and three operating theatres, alongside a scanning departments and GP clinics.

Fears for Albyn Hospital plans

The plans were first submitted in August 2021, but drew criticism from Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council.

Members raised concerns over the size of the proposed extension, fearing it might affect neighbouring homes.

They also flagged up the noise and air pollution which could be generated from its plant room because Albyn Grove is expected to be within the council’s proposed Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Concerns about parking pressures on the surrounding streets, and a potential invasion of privacy from overhead windows were also highlighted.

‘No concerns to impact on air quality’

However, council officers are recommending the plans are given the go ahead.

The local authority’s environmental health team said the proposed noise levels fall within suitable limits, but a condition has been placed on the application requiring further detail of the equipment that will be used.

Additionally, it said there would be no conflict between the introduction of the proposed city centre LEZ and allowing a development which would increase traffic in the area.

A report going before councillors next week said: “However, rather than trying to reduce vehicle congestion or prevent development from occurring, the purpose of the LEZ is to protect public health and improve air quality by encouraging the use of vehicles with lower emissions.

“Otherwise, with the increase in traffic because of the development being insignificant, there [are] no concerns with potential impact on air quality.”

Councillors will meet on Thursday to discuss the plans.

