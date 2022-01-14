Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian ‘optimistic’ despite surge in Covid-19 patients

By Ana Da Silva
January 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 1:34 pm
NHS Grampian bosses say the number of Covid patients in hospital and levels of staff sickness are close to allow them to declare a major incident. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
NHS Grampian bosses are 'optimistic' transmission is levelling off, despite surge of patients in intensive care.

NHS Grampian bosses are “poised and ready” to declare a major incident amid a rapid surge in coronavirus cases – but say they’re optimistic things could be “levelling off”.

In the last week alone, the number of Covid patients in north-east hospitals has increased by 32%, and those in intensive care have shot up to 74%.

Health chiefs say it has been “exceptionally tough” for health and social care services across the area, with staff absences and the usual winter pressures cited as some of the challenges.

How many Covid patients are there in NHS Grampian?

The latest figures, up to January 13, show there are 90 patients currently in an NHS Grampian hospital being treated for Covid.

One week prior, there were 78.

Additionally, the number of those in intensive care has increased from five to eight.

At the same time, however, bosses say there are “signs of hope” – but note the north-east is slightly behind the national trajectory.

At 8am on January 7, a total of 1,200 new Covid cases were confirmed in the region, with 287 close contacts identified and self-isolating.

On January 13, there were 445 new cases, but 295 people self-isolating.

Plan in place to tackle Omicron

NHS Grampian chiefs are emphasising the importance of people registering the results of their lateral flow tests.

Doing so will help the health board understand if infection rates are dropping, they said.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A spokeswoman added: “When the facts change, we change with them.

“Be assured that our Omicron plan is poised and ready to be escalated if any of these trigger points become unmanageable.

“For now, we continue to keep a very close eye on the data.”

‘Major incident’ could be triggered as military steps in

Last week, bosses at NHS Grampian warned they may need to declare a “major incident” after a rise in cases.

A series of criteria have to meet in order to declare it.

These “key trigger points” include the likes of the number of Covid patients in hospital and levels of staff sickness as a result of the coronavirus.

If the health board does so, NHS Grampian will be able to take special measures to cope.

Military arrive at ARI. Picture by Kami Thomson.

This means staff may be affected with regards to deployment, non-critical clinical and non-clinical activity with changes in service capacity.

Additionally, 38 military personnel are now working across the north-east to assist the health board.

Overall there are more than 80 medics helping the NHS throughout Scotland, and a further 100 assisting the ambulance service.

