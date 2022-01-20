Albyn Hospital expansion plans rejected by Aberdeen councillors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have thrown out plans for the expansion of a private Aberdeen hospital.

A proposal to expand the Albyn Hospital with new operating and patient facilities was recommended for approval to councillors ahead of today’s meeting.

However, the plans were rejected by councillors on the city’s planning committee.

Councillor Martin Greig, who seconded the proposal to reject them, raised concerns about the “overdevelopment” of the garden area behind Albyn Place.

‘Would you live here with that at the bottom of your garden?’

The proposals for Albyn Hospital included three new patient rooms, a fourth operating theatre and a recovery ward.

The plans were first submitted in August 2021, but drew criticism from Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council.

Members raised concerns over the size of the proposed extension, fearing it might affect neighbouring homes.

Residents emailed councillors footage to show problems with large vehicles driving in the area.

During the meeting, members were shown the footage of HGVs parked along a narrow road.

Planning vice convener Jennifer Stewart was told the development would impact the visual amenity of a conservation area and the quality of life of the residents who live there.

Although she was pleased with the decision to refuse the application, she found it “disappointing” the applicant did not choose to have discussions with the council.

She went on to say that had the applicant submitted a pre-application, the plan could have been approved after discussing adjustments.

“One of the residents said to me: Would you like to live here with that at the bottom of your garden?” she said.

“And the answer to me was ‘no’.”

Community council ‘made all the difference’

The community council got in touch with councillors to voice their objection, which Councillor Martin Greig said “made all the difference” in coming to a decision.

Mr Greig, who represents the ward, said they made it possible for councillors to review and reject an unwanted development.

He added: “This was a clear case of overdevelopment in this garden area behind Albyn Place. Residents living nearby would have been severely impacted by the large new building.

“I am glad that we all agreed to throw out this unwelcome proposal.

“The new building would have been visually intrusive and caused privacy and overlooking concerns.

“There would have been excessive traffic and parking implications on an area which already has considerable parking and transport problems.

“The planning department had recommended approval of the application.

“This application only came to committee because it was referred by Queens Cross Community Council.”

Currently, Albyn Hospital has 14 consulting rooms, 24 private patient rooms, two ambulance bays and three operating theatres, alongside scanning departments and GP clinics.

BMI Healthcare was contacted for comment.