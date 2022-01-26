‘It’s not going to be an easy journey’: NHS Highland boss fears Covid pressures could have an impact on health sector for some time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘It’s not going to be an easy journey’: NHS Highland boss fears Covid pressures could have an impact on health sector for some time

By Charlotte Thomson
January 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 11:49 am
Chief executive Pam Dudek has pleaded with the public to understand there's still pressures on the health system.
Chief executive Pam Dudek has pleaded with the public to understand there's still pressures on the health system.

The boss of NHS Highland says she’s “pleased” the pressures of Covid are easing but fears the impact on staffing the health and care system will continue for some time.

Chief executive Pam Dudek said the health sector still faces difficult times, despite restrictions easing across the country.

And she pleaded with the public to keep in mind that the health and care sector is still under pressure.

‘We still have significant challenges’

In an update to the NHS Highland board, she said: “I’m pleased to say that we obviously are seeing some easing of the system.

“Although I say that with huge caution because actually, the main impact for us has been the effect on people in terms of being able to come to work, and the isolation impacts, childcare etc – all the things that happen when you find yourself either contact traced or indeed testing positive for Covid.

“It’s become more common with Omicron.

“So whilst there have been some signs of easing, we still have significant challenges in our health and care system and staffing in particular areas; and social care, in particular, has had a really challenging time in the care homes and care at home.”

Coronavirus cases are reducing

The board heard that the number of people testing positive with coronavirus has been reducing since the start of this month.

Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland’s director of public health and policy, said there are still “considerable challenges” with outbreaks in schools and care homes.

And he highlighted that Omicron was by far the most dominant variant.

But he added: “What we haven’t seen is a great rise in people who are seriously ill.

“And the impact on cases coming into hospital and cases in intensive care has only been moderate.”

Statistics show 5,253 cases were recorded across the Highlands in the first week of January compared to 1,301 this week.

And the number of patients in hospital with Covid has also been reducing with 43 patients in hospital on the 12th of January and 28 receiving treatment this week.

Fewer people have been seriously ill with the Omicron variant.

Dr Allison said the vaccination programme had been successful in the Highlands with the “great majority of our citizens really keen to get vaccinated”.

Pressures of Covid: ‘It’s not going to be an easy journey’

Ms Dudek highlighted that health and care staff would still need to work in a different way to follow infection control guidelines.

She said the pressures of Covid were expected to continue on the service but that the health board would be working hard to meet patient demand.

“The staffing impacts will continue probably for some time,” she said. “We will try our best to remobilise appropriately and we will absolutely be trying to get to the right place for people.

“But that is not going to be an easy journey.

“The plea is that people understand that’s the context in which we will be working so whilst we might be out enjoying ourselves again socially, and people might be able to do all sorts of things, we are still a very pressured system.

“We’re really keen to get to a much better place but we have a lot to address and deal with in that in that space.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal