Hundreds of pounds raised for Aberdeen mental health charity thanks to family-run business

By Lottie Hood
January 26, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 8:00 pm
Managing Director of Caber Coffee, Findlay Leask (left) and Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) Chief Executive, Graeme Kinghorn (right) with 'Spill the Beans' coffee.
Managing Director of Caber Coffee, Findlay Leask (left) and Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) Chief Executive, Graeme Kinghorn (right) with 'Spill the Beans' coffee.

An Aberdeen-based family-run business has helped raise hundreds of pounds for a local charity by encouraging people to meet up and chat over a cup of coffee.

Caber Coffee shone a light on the conversation surrounding mental health after they launched their new blend “Spill the Beans”.

Coffee lovers have been encouraged to meet with people and chat over a cup of coffee. The blend was used to emphasise the importance of communicating with others when looking after mental health.

For every case sold of the Spill the Beans coffee, £8 is donated to Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA). Since its launch, £600 has been raised thanks to the many customers buying Caber Coffee’s latest blend.

The impact of the pandemic on mental health

Findlay Leask, managing director of Caber Coffee, headed up the creating and launching of the new product.

He said it was important to highlight the significance of being able to seek and also give support for mental health.

Mr Leask said: “There are so many benefits to be had from sitting down and talking over a cup of coffee and I have first-hand experience of just how much this can help both as an individual, and in my team.

“The pandemic continues to exacerbate mental health issues for many people and we are delighted that so many of our customers have stepped on board our initiative to help us support Mental Health Aberdeen and the vital work they do.”

‘Equivalent of 15 counselling sessions’

Thanking Caber Coffee and their customers, Graeme Kinghorn, chief executive of Mental Health Aberdeen, said £600 was “an incredible amount.”

He said: “To put this donation into context, it is the equivalent of 15 counselling sessions, with 10 being the number of sessions that we typically provide for a client.

“That could result in one person being taken off the waiting list for our services, and given the help they need a little sooner.”

Working with Caber Coffee, Mr Kinghorn said it was “wonderful to see their positive approach to mental health” and hopes there are more projects ahead in 2022.

