Aberdeen jiu-jitsu: The club unafraid to tackle opponents – and poor mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some Aberdeen jiu-jitsu enthusiasts are tackling more than just their opponents when they take to the mat – they’re looking at men’s mental wellbeing as well.

The combat sport and martial art involves bringing one’s opponent to the ground using fighting techniques and submission holds.

And while it may be more than 100 years old, new studies are showing the dramatic effects it can have on mental health.

Dale Murray, 34, served in the military for four years and found himself “struggling” after he left.

But after “a bit of research,” he found a number of clubs in America using jiu-jitsu for similar reasons and decided to get involved himself.

‘You’re in the moment – your mind is active’

A 2019 study published by Military Medicine found that veterans who participated in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for five months showed improvement in their PTSD symptoms.

“So I went and I enjoyed it,” Dale said.

“I felt like it helped me because in the gym your mind can wander, whereas with this your mind is active.

“You’re in the moment and you have to concentrate on what you are doing in that moment or you’ll lose.”

Since taking up the sport, Dale has already noticed changes in himself.

He added: “I’m more comfortable in uncomfortable situations.

“I could always defend myself, but now I feel more confident speaking to people, that’s been a benefit for myself.”

Opening up on men’s mental health

Meanwhile purple belt Craig Guthrie has been involved in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for over a decade.

Now, the 39-year-old is using his skills as an outlet for men battling mental health issues.

He explained: “I noticed during lockdown when I couldn’t get to training I was missing it.

“I realised it was a stress relief from work and being locked in the house all the time.”

And after speaking to others, his team at Aberdeen Fitness and Combat Centre have decided to “open up the mat” to conversations about men’s mental health.

‘When you’re on the mat, your mind isn’t on anything else’

Craig says it’s important people like Dale feel able to get involved in the sport and bring their own stories to the table about how it can help.

To help with this, Aberdeen Fitness and Combat Centre is starting a series of jiu-jitsu classes for people to try their hand at the sport, starting from 7.30pm on February 16.

The Men on the Mats sessions will be free, but participants are asked to consider a donation to Mental Health Aberdeen.

Craig said: “There’s a stigma for men where they maybe feel too ashamed to bring up things like this.

“Sometimes they maybe feel they can’t speak to their families and need to speak to somebody else with a similar story.”

He added: “Having a room full of guys with different struggles might make them open up a little bit and we can show how sport takes your mind off things.

“Everyone seems to say when you’re on the jiu-jitsu mat, your mind isn’t on anything else. You’re just focusing on the sport and having a laugh.”

Read more:

City jiu-jitsu group given go-ahead to expand gym

Man who hit ‘rock bottom’ with body image issues turns his life around with boxing

Having a ball: How Aberdeen’s Denis Law Legacy Trust is boosting mental health of thousands