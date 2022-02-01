Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New £1m facility to tackle north-east’s endoscopy backlog

By James Wyllie
February 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 1, 2022, 11:21 am
Ken Park, Clinical Director at TAC Healthcare Group, which has opened a £1m endoscopy unit in Aberdeen.
Ken Park, Clinical Director at TAC Healthcare Group, which has opened a £1m endoscopy unit in Aberdeen.

A £1 million specialist endoscopy clinic has opened in Aberdeen and could prove vital to thousands of patients waiting for diagnoses.

The purpose-built suite on Wellheads Crescent, Dyce, is being operated by TAC Healthcare Group and will serve private and public patients.

During an endoscopy, a camera is inserted into the body to detect ulcers, cancer and Crohn’s Disease in areas like the stomach and bowels.

Nationally, the number of patients waiting for such a procedure has risen to the highest level in years.

One of the diagnostics rooms TAC Healthcare's centre in Dyce.
One of the diagnostics rooms at TAC Healthcare’s centre in Dyce, which provides others services alongside endoscopy.

The most recent figures, up to the end of September, show nearly 35,000 Scots were on the waiting list for an endoscopy.

This included almost 2,000 patients in the NHS Grampian area – with more than half having waited longer than six weeks.

Health bosses say endoscopy services across the country are under “unprecedented pressures” due to an increase in demand and difficulties providing them during the pandemic.

TAC Healthcare on Wellheads Drive, Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter.
TAC Healthcare on Wellheads Drive, Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Clinical director Ken Park says the procedures are “key” to detecting serious illnesses at an early stage.

He added: “In other cases, this ease of access will also enable us to reassure others that there is no serious cause for the symptoms they have been worried about, which can ease anxiety and stress.”

‘No one particularly looks forward to an endoscopy, but…’

The opening of the £1m suite – Scotland’s first carbon-neutral endoscopy facility – follows a £2m investment made at the Aberdeen premises last year.

Chiefs used the cash to refurbish its occupational health centre and hire more staff, with the intention of becoming a “one stop shop” for diagnosing and treating certain conditions.

Mr Park, who has practised as a consultant general surgeon for 20 years, added: “Our endoscopy suite only undertakes endoscopy.

“We do this for both public and private patients and it means that we have specialist nurses and doctors undertaking large numbers of procedures.

“No one particularly looks forward to an endoscopy – but having it done by a team that is doing it all the time is the best way to ensure the procedure is done well, quickly and with the minimum of upset.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]