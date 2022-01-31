Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Like to chat? North charity needing volunteer phone befrienders ‘more than ever’

By James Wyllie
January 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
A woman chats on the phone to her Sight Scotland Veterans volunteer befriender
Charity Sight Scotland Veterans is seeking volunteers for its telephone befriending service.

Charity Sight Scotland Veterans has issued a plea for volunteers – saying befrienders for its weekly phone service are needed “more than ever”.

The organisation offers people with sight loss a weekly catch-up with a friendly voice, helping them feel less lonely and isolated.

And with many having shielded during the pandemic, or unable to leave the house for mobility reasons, it could be some of the only social contact they receive.

Sight Scotland Veterans says its services are in additional demand – and needs extra people to offer a listening ear and a chat to laugh or reminisce.

The value of a friendly conversation and social connection can never be underestimated.”

Alison McPherson, one of the charity’s north-east outreach workers, said: “Some older veterans with sight loss are housebound due to health and mobility reasons, or have found the need to rebuild their confidence in going out into the community again due to the pandemic’s impact.

“Aside from with ourselves and health care workers, many have very little social contact with other people.

“A social telephone chat on a regular basis with a friendly, reliable person can really help individuals to feel less lonely and support their wellbeing and confidence building.”

Volunteer befrienders needed

Alongside potential telephone befrienders, the organisation is also asking for volunteers to meet others in person.

This could be joining someone for a cup of tea or accompanying them on a walk.

Volunteer development manager James Whyte said: “After such a difficult two years in this pandemic, volunteer befrienders are more needed than ever.

“The value of a friendly conversation and social connection can never be underestimated.

“These volunteer roles are so uplifting and rewarding, while making a big difference to someone’s life.”

Sight Scotland Veterans was rebranded from Scottish War Blinded in 2020.

Its sister organisation, Sight Scotland, was previously called Royal Blind and was founded in 1793.

Those interested in volunteering can call 0131 446 2154 for more information, or visit the charity’s website.

