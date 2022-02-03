Why is NHS Grampian spending £2m on doors?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why is NHS Grampian spending £2m on doors?

By Ana Da Silva
February 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 11:50 am
hospitals
An artist's impression of the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Foresterhill.

NHS Grampian bosses have been urged to approve a nearly £2 million spend on doors as work on Aberdeen’s new maternity hospital moves forward.

Construction has been ongoing at the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre at Foresterhill, which are both due to open in 2023.

The NHS Grampian board will meet this morning, and is recommended to approve a £1.95m contract for doors for the facilities.

A short report, which will also be reviewed by members, explains why this situation has arisen.

What are the doors for, and how does it affect the budget?

The Baird will act as a replacement for the city’s 84-year-old maternity hospital, which will later be demolished, and also include breast and gynaecology services.

And the Anchor Centre will be directly connected to the existing radiology department, offering oncology and haematology appointments.

The construction contract was initially approved in October 2020, but some parts were not yet fully completed.

The construction site of The Baird Family Hospital, Foresterhill Health Campus, Aberdeen.

This morning’s report, tabled by the deputy project director, said this included work to “finalise the door requirements”.

As these have now been confirmed – and are higher from the provisional costs tallied up in 2018 – the spend now requires approval by the board.

But the report has reassured that the new contract will not result in any change to the project’s overall £233m budget.

Design re-worked after Edinburgh blunder

The buildings have been in the works since 2014, and comprise the largest sum NHS Grampian has ever spent on a facility.

Since the launch of the project however, issues such as Covid and Brexit have delayed progress and caused costs to rise by almost £60m.

Right at the start, a change in accounting regulations meant months of work had to be thrown out and restarted.

An artist’s impression of the Baird Family Hospital

And in 2019, the opening of a £150m children’s hospital in Edinburgh was postponed after serious issues were raised regarding its ventilation system.

It later emerged it was due to an error in the tendering process.

But, because of the mistake, a new design assurance process was drawn up to prevent similar issues from occurring in any other new-build hospitals – including those in Aberdeen – setting the clock back another six months.

Buildings designed for ‘privacy and flexibility’

The Anchor Centre is being built on the grounds of the former Eye Clinic at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with its services moved to the main hospital building.

It will be three storeys high and include all haematology, oncology and radiotherapy day and outpatient services under one roof.

This facility will replace Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, which has been around since the 1930s.

Meanwhile the Baird Family Hospital is being built on the grounds of the former breast screening centre and the old Foresterhill Health Centre.

Artist’s impression of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre.

It will encompass five floors, including a car park, and is named after the Baird family, who made large contributions to medicine in Aberdeen.

All of the bedrooms in both facilities have been designed for just one patient at a time – allowing them privacy and flexibility.

Construction is expected to be completed in February next year, after beginning in May 2021.

It is set for a May opening.

