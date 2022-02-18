‘It was only hip pain – then was told I had cancer on my 51st wedding anniversary’: Woman’s praise for Maggie’s Aberdeen By Chloe Irvine February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 12:49 pm Audrey Perry said the support she receives from Maggie's Aberdeen has changed her life. Picture by Kenny Elrick Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]