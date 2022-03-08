North-east teenage paracetamol overdoses soaring amid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

North-east teenage paracetamol overdoses soaring amid pandemic

By James Wyllie
March 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 8, 2022, 11:40 am
The number of teen overdoses on paracetamol in Grampian has risen sharply in the last year.
The number of north-east teens deliberately overdosing on over-the-counter medication has soared, with the pandemic thought to be a key reason why.

Exclusive figures show 128 youngsters aged 13-17 were hospitalised in NHS Grampian for deliberate self-poisoning from paracetamol during 2021.

This was much higher than the 79 incidents logged in 2020, and almost three times the figure recorded in 2019.

It is thought the pressures of the Covid pandemic have contributed, at least in some capacity, to the rise.

And the “upsetting” stats have prompted a call for a wider investigation into the links between drugs, alcohol and mental health.

Over the course of the last five years, nine children 12 or younger have also been hospitalised for deliberate paracetamol overdoses.

However, for patient confidentiality reasons, NHS Grampian has been unable to provide an annual breakdown or any further details.

Overall, the number of such incidents has increased in line with the patients’ age.

However 2021 may have proven an exception to this rule, as the number of 17-year-olds hospitalised was lower than the other age brackets.

The statistics, obtained by the Scottish Conservatives under freedom of information legislation, also showed an increase in the number of deliberate overdoses using illicit substances.

A total of 186 youngsters were hospitalised for this between January and September 2021.

There were more in this nine-month period than the 129 logged over the entirety of 2020, and 110 in 2019.

‘It may take years to understand the full toll of Covid-19’

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie, says the impact on youngsters’ future prospects during the pandemic likely played a role.

“One of the unintended consequences of lockdowns was keeping thousands of teenagers at home without access to the outer life that is absolutely crucial to a young person’s early development,” he said.

“Finding out who they are and what they have to look forward to, seizing the opportunity to learn among their peers — all were heavily impacted at a stroke.

“And in a region with a significant rural population, like the north-east, the effect of isolation on mental and physical health can only have been amplified.”

Andrew Bowie has spoken out about the number of teen overdose in Grampian
Andrew Bowie has suggested a “broad study” looking into the impact of the pandemic on mental health, to better prepare health boards going forward. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The likes of Aberdeen City Council have increased the emphasis they place on mental wellbeing – working with young people and their parents as necessary.

And Mr Bowie feels more research is needed to understand exactly what may be needed in the years to come, as the world recovers from the coronavirus.

He added: “While we are acutely aware of the virus case numbers and the tragic death toll since March 2020, it may take years to fully understand the toll Covid-19 has had on our mental health as a country.

“I would welcome a broader study on this issue – not just in terms of drugs but alcohol and general mental health – and what our NHS, governments and council services will need to strive to achieve in the months and years ahead.”

