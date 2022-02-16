Covid vaccine approved for five to 11-year-olds in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Covid vaccine has been approved for children aged between five and 11 in Scotland.

The Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is now recommending vaccination for all children in the age range.

The Scottish Government has confirmed it is accepting the recommendations and will further extend the vaccination programme.

Five to 11-year-olds with specific medical conditions are already being vaccinated.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Although it has yet to be published officially by the JCVI, like colleagues in Wales we have received advice from the JCVI which recommends Covid-19 vaccination for all children aged 5 to 11-years-old.

“I can confirm that ministers have considered this draft advice and are content to accept its recommendations.

“Throughout the pandemic it has been our intention that we follow the clinical and scientific evidence available to us and I’d like to once again thank the JCVI for their hard work in scrutinising the science and providing clear guidance.

“Discussions with health boards on the best way of delivering vaccinations to five to 11-year-olds have already begun. These will continue and we will provide further information when this approach is finalised.

“In the meantime, parents and carers of children aged between five and 11 need not do anything.

“This draft advice does not affect children in the five to 11-year-old age group who have specific medical conditions which place them at greater risk from Covid-19. This group is already being vaccinated.”