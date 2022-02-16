Covid Scotland: All you need to know on vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: All you need to know on vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds

By Saskia Harper
February 16, 2022, 4:10 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 4:28 pm
The Covid vaccine will be offered to all children aged between five and 11
The Covid vaccine will be offered to all children aged between five and 11

The Scottish Government has approved Covid vaccines for five to 11-year-olds, following new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

So, what are Scottish Government plans to vaccinate primary pupils?

What are the benefits or risks of doing so?

And are other countries already vaccinating this age group?

We’re answering all your questions on vaccinating five to 11-year-olds.

Which children can currently get the Covid vaccine?

Before the latest announcement, all children aged 12 to 17 could already get the coronavirus vaccine.

Children in this age group can now get their second dose, as long as at least eight weeks have passed since their first dose and they haven’t had Covid in the last four weeks.

A child gets a plaster and cotton wool applied after a jab
All five to 11-year-olds are now eligible for the Covid vaccine.

Also getting the vaccine are five to 11-year-olds at clinical risk, whose health conditions heighten the chance of them catching severe Covid.

What are the plans to vaccinate all under-12s?

On February 16, the Scottish Government announced the vaccine would be made available to all five to 11-year olds.

This follows advice from the JCVI, which recommends the universal vaccination of this age group.

However, it is currently uncertain how the rollout of this will work.

Five to 11-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed are being offered two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

A young boy gets a jab

The doses should be administered eight weeks apart and at least four weeks after any infection with Covid-19.

It is thought this guidance will be same for all five to 11-year-olds.

What are the benefits of vaccinating children?

According to a University of Fribourg study in Switzerland, one of the key arguments for vaccinating healthy children against Covid-19 is to protect them from long-term health consequences catching the virus could pose.

Other wider considerations include population-level factors such as reducing community transmission, vaccine supply and cost.

A classroom full of children

The avoidance of quarantine, school closures, education disruptions and other lockdown measures are also considered in whether to vaccinate children.

Reducing community transmission within schools can also help towards preventing new variants emerging and spreading through the wider population.

Are there any risks over vaccinating this age group?

Children are likely to have similar side effects to adults following the vaccine. These include pain at the injection site, and feeling more tired than usual.

Headaches, achy muscles or joints, and even fever and chills are also common. These side effects are usually temporary and typically clear up within 48 hours.

A young girl wearing a ask gets a jab

There has been some concern over whether the vaccine causes myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart).

This has, in rare cases, occurred after receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

However, the risk is still extremely low and is a much more common complication of having Covid-19 than from getting vaccinated.

Are other countries vaccinating under-12s?

Yes. In Europe, countries such as Germany, Spain, Greece and Hungary are among those vaccinating this age group.

The EU regulator has given approval for primary school-age children to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

 

Further afield, Pfizer has also been approved for five to 11-year-olds in Australia, and the US.

The Sinovac vaccine (which has not been approved for use in the UK) has been approved for children as young as three in China and Hong Kong, and six in Indonesia.

Should we be vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against Covid? Dundee parents have their say

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal