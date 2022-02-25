The Big Covid Survey: We want to hear your views on how the pandemic has been handled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Big Covid Survey: We want to hear your views on how the pandemic has been handled

By James Wyllie
February 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:02 pm
We want to know your thoughts in the Big Covid Survey.
As we approach two years since the country was first placed under Covid lockdown, we want to know your thoughts about the pandemic.

Do you feel Scotland’s approach to restrictions have been too strict – or too loose? And have you been personally affected by coronavirus?

It just takes a few minutes to answer our quick poll below, and by taking part you’ll help us build a picture of how people in the north of Scotland feel, along with the impact of the pandemic on our communities and the people living in them.

We’ll publish the answers on March 23.

The survey will remain open until 11pm on March 17.

And if you'd like to stay informed when we publish the results, you can sign up to our weekly health and wellbeing newsletter using the box above.

