How painting and changing my diet helped me cope with pain of chronic health condition

When Lisa McDonald, was diagnosed with endometriosis eight years ago, she was left in so much agony there were times she was left unable to move.

“There’s times I’ve been crippled, on the floor, about to phone the ambulance,” the 42-year-old said. “Painkillers just don’t touch it.”

Faced with a life of having to cope with pain, Lisa, of Wick, decided to find out how she could help herself feel better.

The former IT project manager made a big life change giving up her career and home to move to Caithness in the Highlands 10 years ago.

She was keen to see if she could make a living off selling art – but little did she realise how much painting would help with her condition too.

Creating art helped her cope with pain

“I kind of had my midlife crisis early because in my 20s I was really miserable sitting in an office and crying every day and feeling empty,” she said.

“I had always been creative, I loved writing, painting and photography.

“I just decided to see if I could make money from all these things I liked doing for fun.

“I held my first art exhibition and sold pretty much everything and realised that I could make money from it.”

‘My brain has changed through painting’

Research shows that creating art can help people cope with stressful situations and is even a type of exercise for the brain, keeping the mind sharp.

“It’s been a massive therapy for me,” she said.

“What has happened is, the more I’ve done it, the more my brain has changed.

“I don’t get stressed, if there is anything stressful in my life I just walk away from it. It’s just not worth it.”

Changing her diet has also helped Lisa cope with the pain of endometriosis.

The condition is caused by cells, similar to those in the lining of the womb, growing in other parts of the body causing inflammation.

Although the cause is unknown, several factors could contribute to it, and experts believe toxins in the environment could be one of them.

How changing her diet has also helped

To help fight the inflammation, Lisa started a detox two years ago cutting out dairy, gluten, sugar, caffeine and alcohol from her diet.

She also uses natural shampoos and cleaning products – and it’s had a surprising effect on her body.

“I looked at all the ways I could bring down inflammation in my body and all the things that could be aggravating it,” she said. “I knew that I had to get my body better.

“Now I don’t eat anything processed and it’s made a massive difference.

“The pain has diminished – my body is now healthier than it has ever been.”

‘I don’t label myself as having endometriosis’

Now she is helping others through wellbeing coaching sessions to help them live out their own dreams through her business Haven House Art.

And Lisa, who is originally from Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex, also runs painting classes. Her online tutorials are attended by people elsewhere in the UK, and as far afield as Portugal and the USA.

Lisa hopes to bring joy to other people’s lives through her love of colour and art.

“I’ve had health issues and I am in the process of healing,” she says.

“I don’t label myself as having endometriosis at all. I’m going through this massive journey and I don’t let the illness define me in any way.

“I am just doing what I do which is what I love.”

