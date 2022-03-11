‘Backtrack’ fears over paused £8m Aberdeen health centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Backtrack’ fears over paused £8m Aberdeen health centre

By James Wyllie
March 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 9:16 am
Planning permission was granted for the health centre at Greenferns, near Orchard Brae School and Heathryburn School.
An Aberdeen councillor has raised fears a new GP surgery originally slated for completion in 2021 may never be built.

Gordon Graham has warned of “dark clouds on the horizon” over the future of the £8.1 million project in Greenferns, next to Orchard Brae School.

The Scottish Government approved funding for the “integrated community hub” in early 2018, with the full plans unveiled later that year.

Initially it was hoped construction would begin in 2020, but the arrival of Covid-19 meant the project was paused.

Now Mr Graham, an Aberdeen Labour councillor for Northfield/Mastrick North, is worried it will never resume.

Design proposals for the Greenferns health centre described it as "de-institutionalised"
“There are dark clouds on the horizon,” he told this week’s city council budget meeting.

“I am concerned that the promised doctor’s surgery is not going to go ahead.

“The people of Northfield, Mastrick and Denburn were advised this building was going ahead, but I don’t think it’s going to be built.”

He claimed his attempts to find answers were bogged down in “gobbledygook” – and raised concerns health chiefs are “going back” on promises previously made.

According to the plans, the Greenferns facility has been designed around feeling friendly and welcoming, with a “de-institutionalised design”.

It will have eight consulting rooms for GPs, areas for nurse appointments and a staff-only second floor.

An artist's impression of the new doctors surgery / health centre planned for Greenferns, Aberdeen.
The project was given the green light in October 2021, but work on the new centre has not progressed any further since then.

Health bosses say it is remaining on hold for the time being so they can better focus on deploying resources elsewhere.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “NHS Grampian remains under considerable pressure across primary, secondary and community care, as we continue to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on patients, staff and our services.

“Until these system pressures are better balanced and the longer-term effects understood all projects of this nature are on hold.”

