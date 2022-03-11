‘Backtrack’ fears over paused £8m Aberdeen health centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen councillor has raised fears a new GP surgery originally slated for completion in 2021 may never be built.

Gordon Graham has warned of “dark clouds on the horizon” over the future of the £8.1 million project in Greenferns, next to Orchard Brae School.

The Scottish Government approved funding for the “integrated community hub” in early 2018, with the full plans unveiled later that year.

Initially it was hoped construction would begin in 2020, but the arrival of Covid-19 meant the project was paused.

Now Mr Graham, an Aberdeen Labour councillor for Northfield/Mastrick North, is worried it will never resume.

“There are dark clouds on the horizon,” he told this week’s city council budget meeting.

“I am concerned that the promised doctor’s surgery is not going to go ahead.

“The people of Northfield, Mastrick and Denburn were advised this building was going ahead, but I don’t think it’s going to be built.”

He claimed his attempts to find answers were bogged down in “gobbledygook” – and raised concerns health chiefs are “going back” on promises previously made.

According to the plans, the Greenferns facility has been designed around feeling friendly and welcoming, with a “de-institutionalised design”.

It will have eight consulting rooms for GPs, areas for nurse appointments and a staff-only second floor.

The project was given the green light in October 2021, but work on the new centre has not progressed any further since then.

Health bosses say it is remaining on hold for the time being so they can better focus on deploying resources elsewhere.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “NHS Grampian remains under considerable pressure across primary, secondary and community care, as we continue to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on patients, staff and our services.

“Until these system pressures are better balanced and the longer-term effects understood all projects of this nature are on hold.”