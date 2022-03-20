Health: Are you losing sleep over losing sleep?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Health: Are you losing sleep over losing sleep?

By Catherine Eddie
March 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
A number of factors can contribute to problems with sleep.
Sleeplessness has become one of society’s biggest problems.

Most of us have busy, hectic lives and it can be hard to tell if stress is keeping you awake or if exhaustion is making stress unmanageable.

From worries about relationships, work and money, to your sleeping environment and pre-slumber habits, there are many contributing factors that can result in sleepless nights.

It’s as important to have a regular sleep routine as it is to get the hours at rest. This is due to something called circadian rhythm, which is your 24-hour body clock.

You should pay attention to your body clock. 

Interestingly, this will change slightly as you get older, which is why teenagers like to stay up late and an older person may do better with an earlier bedtime.

You may notice that you feel tired around the same time every day and maybe full of beans at other times. This is worth paying attention to, as it gives you a clue about your own body clock.

Lizard brain

The hypothalamus (the most primitive part of the brain – our lizard brain) controls the circadian rhythm and keeps the body on a cycle of tasks: repair, sleep, digestion and many other jobs are all lined up for specific times over the course of the day.

The hypothalamus uses daylight and darkness to regulate itself, so spending time outside in the bright light during the morning hours and then dimming lights in the hour or so before bed are good measures to take.

This rhythm and routine are essential to respect if you want to function as well as you can.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day will make the hours that you sleep more productive and will help you establish a sleep routine.

For those who have to work unsociable hours, keeping as regular a routine as possible in your sleeping and eating habits may mitigate some of the negative effects.

Keeping all electronic devices, including mobile phones, out of your bedroom is good sleep hygiene. The blue light that phones and tablets emit inhibits the sleep hormone melatonin, and this can cause insomnia.

Your bedroom should be a gadget-free zone. 

Regulate temperature

Too hot? Overheating in bed can disturb your sleep. The ideal temperature for a bedroom is between 16C and 18C.

When your body is cool and rested, it triggers the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

During the evening, your body temperature naturally drops, and as morning approaches it rises again, getting ready for the day. This is all part of the shutdown and repair process.

If you are waking up in a bog of sweat then your bedroom may be too hot or you need to ditch that high TOG duvet.

Stress issues

Chronic stress (stress that is ongoing and long-term) has been linked to many health conditions, including sleep problems.

As far as sleep-supportive nutrients are concerned, B vitamins and magnesium can help to support the nervous system during stressful periods.

Keep an eye on your stress levels as they can affect your sleep. 

Magnesium is a mineral that is needed for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body: we need heaps of it!

It has a role to play in nerve and muscle function and energy production, and it helps keep our bones, glucose levels and immune system healthy.

It is also important for maintaining energy and aiding sleep.

B vitamins are essential for the health of the nervous system as well as many other essential functions. Because they are water-soluble, they are not stored the way fat-soluble nutrients like vitamin D are.

Importance of diet

If the diet or digestive system is poor, or if there are extra demands on the mind and body, it may be necessary to increase the intake of B vitamins to avoid running low.

Foods that are rich in these vital nutrients include green leafy vegetables, wholegrains, beans, meat, dairy and eggs.

Ensuring B vitamins play a part in your diet can be important. 

A natural sleep remedy can also help. Dormeasan® Sleep is a fresh herb tincture made of Valerian and Hops. It is non-addictive and fast-acting, and is not known to cause drowsiness.

For further information on stress and its effect on sleep, ask at Grampian Health Store, 34 Market Street, Aberdeen, or call 01224 590886. Home delivery is also available.

