Cactus Book Club: Ballater mum’s mission to help isolated youngsters

Many of us experienced isolation for the first time during Covid but, for a large number of young people, it has been their reality for much longer.

Now a north-east mum is hoping to bridge these gaps with the launch of a book club which has already received the backing of the Duchess of Rothesay.

Four times a year, the Cactus Book Club will send out a new read for free, creating a network of like-minded 16 to 26-year-olds across the north of Scotland.

Jenny Gow, from Ballater, started sending the first packs this month and has already been told how young people’s days are being brightened by her efforts.

Cactus Book Club: How did it start?

The project was inspired by Jenny’s daughter Eilidh, who spends a lot of time away from other people because of her health conditions.

As a toddler, she had dozens of operations and required a stoma, which also prompted Jenny to start charity A Bear Named Buttony.

“Eilidh has always enjoyed reading and it’s been a constant throughout her life,” she explained.

“It’s something she can do every day however she is feeling.

“Getting lost in a good book, you’re away from everything else – your mind is on it instead of your situation.”

So when she turned 50 last year, instead of making a wish list of presents, Jenny asked for donations to get the Cactus Book Club off the ground.

Altogether they were able to raise £1,500, and the cause received extra donations from Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action.

What’s in the pack?

Additionally, 40 copies of the book Burn by Patrick Ness were gifted by publisher Walker Books, which became the focal point for the first series of parcels.

Jenny and her friend Emily Hazley picked out a bookmark, pin badge, hot chocolate and a cactus for each package as well – with the plant’s hardiness and endurance acting as a symbol for the book club’s members.

Each box also includes a hand-written note and messages of support from Patrick Ness and keen reader Camilla, the Duchess of Rothesay.

“If you’re isolating, you’re not feeling involved with much of anything,” Jenny explained.

“So we want it to be something they can look forward to and discuss with others in a similar position.

“It’s important they’re linking up and realising they’re not the only person stuck in this situation.”

Jenny and Emily have begun spreading the word about the Cactus Book Club through schools, universities, specialist nurses and counselling services.

Over time, they’re hoping to develop a network of readers from across the north and north-east who can discuss not only literature, but their personal circumstances too.

For more information about the Cactus Book Club, email cactusbook21@gmail.com