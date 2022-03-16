Cactus Book Club: Ballater mum’s mission to help isolated youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cactus Book Club: Ballater mum’s mission to help isolated youngsters

By James Wyllie
March 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:50 pm
Emily Hazley and Jenny Gow have launched the free Cactus Book Club for young people in the north and north-east of Scotland.
Emily Hazley and Jenny Gow have launched the free Cactus Book Club for young people in the north and north-east of Scotland.

Many of us experienced isolation for the first time during Covid but, for a large number of young people, it has been their reality for much longer.

Now a north-east mum is hoping to bridge these gaps with the launch of a book club which has already received the backing of the Duchess of Rothesay.

Four times a year, the Cactus Book Club will send out a new read for free, creating a network of like-minded 16 to 26-year-olds across the north of Scotland.

Jenny Gow, from Ballater, started sending the first packs this month and has already been told how young people’s days are being brightened by her efforts.

Cactus Book Club: How did it start?

The project was inspired by Jenny’s daughter Eilidh, who spends a lot of time away from other people because of her health conditions.

As a toddler, she had dozens of operations and required a stoma, which also prompted Jenny to start charity A Bear Named Buttony.

“Eilidh has always enjoyed reading and it’s been a constant throughout her life,” she explained.

“It’s something she can do every day however she is feeling.

“Getting lost in a good book, you’re away from everything else – your mind is on it instead of your situation.”

So when she turned 50 last year, instead of making a wish list of presents, Jenny asked for donations to get the Cactus Book Club off the ground.

Altogether they were able to raise £1,500, and the cause received extra donations from Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action.

What’s in the pack?

Additionally, 40 copies of the book Burn by Patrick Ness were gifted by publisher Walker Books, which became the focal point for the first series of parcels.

Jenny and her friend Emily Hazley picked out a bookmark, pin badge, hot chocolate and a cactus for each package as well – with the plant’s hardiness and endurance acting as a symbol for the book club’s members.

Each box also includes a hand-written note and messages of support from Patrick Ness and keen reader Camilla, the Duchess of Rothesay.

“If you’re isolating, you’re not feeling involved with much of anything,” Jenny explained.

“So we want it to be something they can look forward to and discuss with others in a similar position.

“It’s important they’re linking up and realising they’re not the only person stuck in this situation.”

Jenny and Emily have begun spreading the word about the Cactus Book Club through schools, universities, specialist nurses and counselling services.

Over time, they’re hoping to develop a network of readers from across the north and north-east who can discuss not only literature, but their personal circumstances too.

For more information about the Cactus Book Club, email cactusbook21@gmail.com

