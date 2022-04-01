Looking to go abroad? How you get travel vaccinations in Grampian has changed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stressed-out GPs across Scotland are set to benefit from new changes to the way we get jabs like tetanus and malaria tablets before going abroad.

Health boards are now responsible for distributing travel vaccinations and, in the north-east, this has meant a shift from doctor’s surgeries to pharmacies.

But NHS Grampian has been ahead of the curve, rolling out the change six months ago.

And community pharmacist Charles Michie says the move has proved “hugely popular”.

How has it worked so far?

His family’s chain of chemists first opened in 1921 and now has seven locations throughout the north-east.

They join a list of 35 across Grampian offering the travel health service.

He said: “There’s no question that the system of going through the pharmacy will be an awful lot slicker and smoother.

“It should take some pressure off GP surgeries. And, needless to say, it’s been hugely popular with everyone.

“The benefit of a pharmacy, is that we are geographically widespread. People won’t have to travel far [for this service].”

So how do I get my travel vaccination in Grampian?

For those preparing to head abroad, Charles recommends vising the Fit For Travel site.

“It’s so simple to use,” he said, as it offers “good, sensible advice for members of the public”.

Patients outside Grampian will need to check with their local health board, as each is taking a different approach to the new responsibilities.

Some of the travel vaccinations are offered free on the NHS, but others may need to be paid for.

Your medical records will automatically be updated, too.

Charles said the advice and recommendations people can receive from pharmacists about their travel jabs will stay free as well.

“There shouldn’t be a cost discouragement for people to look after themselves,” he said.

“The advice aspect of it is free and to be encouraged.”

What are the travel vaccinations offered?

The following travel vaccinations are free on the NHS in Scotland:

diphtheria, polio, and tetanus (combined booster)

hepatitis A

typhoid

cholera

You may have to pay for vaccinations against:

yellow fever

Japanese encephalitis

tick-borne encephalitis

rabies

malaria tablets

You may have to pay for these vaccinations if they’re only required for travel purposes:

hepatitis B

meningitis

tuberculosis (TB)

Find out more about the scheme here.