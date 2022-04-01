Looking to go abroad? How you get travel vaccinations in Grampian has changed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Looking to go abroad? How you get travel vaccinations in Grampian has changed

By Joanna Bremner
April 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:31 pm
Image of duo going on holiday, side by side with local pharmacist offering travel vaccinations.
You can now apply for travel vaccinations at your local pharmacy.

Stressed-out GPs across Scotland are set to benefit from new changes to the way we get jabs like tetanus and malaria tablets before going abroad.

Health boards are now responsible for distributing travel vaccinations and, in the north-east, this has meant a shift from doctor’s surgeries to pharmacies.

But NHS Grampian has been ahead of the curve, rolling out the change six months ago.

And community pharmacist Charles Michie says the move has proved “hugely popular”.

How has it worked so far?

His family’s chain of chemists first opened in 1921 and now has seven locations throughout the north-east.

They join a list of 35 across Grampian offering the travel health service.

Charles Michie outside his pharmacy on Union Street.
Charles Michie outside his pharmacy on Union Street.

He said: “There’s no question that the system of going through the pharmacy will be an awful lot slicker and smoother.

“It should take some pressure off GP surgeries. And, needless to say, it’s been hugely popular with everyone.

“The benefit of a pharmacy, is that we are geographically widespread. People won’t have to travel far [for this service].”

So how do I get my travel vaccination in Grampian?

For those preparing to head abroad, Charles recommends vising the Fit For Travel site.

“It’s so simple to use,” he said, as it offers “good, sensible advice for members of the public”.

Patients outside Grampian will need to check with their local health board, as each is taking a different approach to the new responsibilities.

Some of the travel vaccinations are offered free on the NHS, but others may need to be paid for.

A compass with two disposable syringes and travel cap on world map
Some of the travel vaccinations offered in Grampian are free on the NHS, but others may need to be paid for.

Your medical records will automatically be updated, too.

Charles said the advice and recommendations people can receive from pharmacists about their travel jabs will stay free as well.

“There shouldn’t be a cost discouragement for people to look after themselves,” he said.

“The advice aspect of it is free and to be encouraged.”

What are the travel vaccinations offered?

The following travel vaccinations are free on the NHS in Scotland:

  • diphtheria, polio, and tetanus (combined booster)
  • hepatitis A
  • typhoid
  • cholera

You may have to pay for vaccinations against:

  • yellow fever
  • Japanese encephalitis
  • tick-borne encephalitis
  • rabies
  • malaria tablets

You may have to pay for these vaccinations if they’re only required for travel purposes:

  • hepatitis B
  • meningitis
  • tuberculosis (TB)

Find out more about the scheme here.

