Clan Cancer Support resumes therapies for patients and loved ones after two-year hiatus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a two-year hiatus, north-east charity Clan Cancer Support is relaunching its wide range of free therapies for people affected by the disease.

It has begun offering the likes of massages, aromatherapy and reiki – all recognised by the NHS as helpful to people with a cancer diagnosis.

These sessions are designed to provide a support system throughout a person’s journey with cancer, easing the strains that come with it.

Clan’s head of cancer support services, Kay Johnston, said: “Our therapies will ensure a continuation of care in the community, for those with a cancer diagnosis undergoing treatment.

“Complementary therapies are designed to support and alleviate some of the physical and emotional side effects that comes with a client’s cancer journey.

“And they are there for anyone who is affected in any way by cancer – not just those with the diagnosis.

During the two-year break from offering therapies due to Covid, the charity’s suites were all renovated to create a safe, welcoming environment.

Kay added: “We are so lucky to have had our therapy suites redecorated to reflect modern yet tranquil spaces where escapism can be sought.

“The redecoration was carefully thought out to ensure it fulfilled a full sensory experience for clients.”

‘Welcome return’ for charity service

Clan has seven centres across the north-east and northern isles: Aberdeen, Banchory, Inverurie, Elgin, Crimond, Shetland and Orkney.

And each will have a slightly different “menu” of therapies on offer.

Kay added: “It has been an incredibly challenging time for people affected by cancer due to the pandemic, which is why we have been striving to get our therapies back up and running as soon as it was safe to do so.

“We are hoping that by our therapy offering returning, it will encourage anyone facing a cancer journey, unsure about what their support options are, to come through the doors of their local centre.”

For more information you can call 01224 647000, email enquiries@clancancersupport.org, or visit Clan’s website.