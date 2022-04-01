Clan Cancer Support resumes therapies for patients and loved ones after two-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Clan Cancer Support resumes therapies for patients and loved ones after two-year hiatus

By Joanna Bremner
April 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 7:19 pm
Picture shows: A therapy room offered by CLAN Cancer Support.
Reopened therapy services will offer vital support for cancer patients and their families.

After a two-year hiatus, north-east charity Clan Cancer Support is relaunching its wide range of free therapies for people affected by the disease.

It has begun offering the likes of massages, aromatherapy and reiki – all recognised by the NHS as helpful to people with a cancer diagnosis.

These sessions are designed to provide a support system throughout a person’s journey with cancer, easing the strains that come with it.

Clan’s head of cancer support services, Kay Johnston, said: “Our therapies will ensure a continuation of care in the community, for those with a cancer diagnosis undergoing treatment.

“Complementary therapies are designed to support and alleviate some of the physical and emotional side effects that comes with a client’s cancer journey.

“And they are there for anyone who is affected in any way by cancer – not just those with the diagnosis.

During the two-year break from offering therapies due to Covid, the charity’s suites were all renovated to create a safe, welcoming environment.

Picture shows: Neatly folded towels on a massage bed.
The newly reopened facilities offer ‘modern yet tranquil spaces where escapism can be sought’, says Kay Johnston, Head of Cancer Support Services for Clan.

Kay added: “We are so lucky to have had our therapy suites redecorated to reflect modern yet tranquil spaces where escapism can be sought.

“The redecoration was carefully thought out to ensure it fulfilled a full sensory experience for clients.”

‘Welcome return’ for charity service

A therapy room offered by Clan Cancer Support.
The therapies involved include manual lymphatic drainage, Indian head massage and aromatherapy, to name a few.

Clan has seven centres across the north-east and northern isles: Aberdeen, Banchory, Inverurie, Elgin, Crimond, Shetland and Orkney.

And each will have a slightly different “menu” of therapies on offer.

Kay added: “It has been an incredibly challenging time for people affected by cancer due to the pandemic, which is why we have been striving to get our therapies back up and running as soon as it was safe to do so.

“We are hoping that by our therapy offering returning, it will encourage anyone facing a cancer journey, unsure about what their support options are, to come through the doors of their local centre.”

For more information you can call 01224 647000, email enquiries@clancancersupport.org, or visit Clan’s website. 

