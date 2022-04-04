Let’s talk men’s health: Check in. Check up. Check it out.

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s not a cliché to say that men are often reluctant to discuss health-related matters of any sort, never mind volunteer for a well man check.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

One of the biggest reasons men may not be more vocal about their physical health is the stigma attached to illness, or that they perceive illness with weakness. This common stigma can have some serious consequences if left ignored. Understanding their own health needs is often overlooked and any underlying issues can go undetected for longer than necessary periods.

But something as simple as a well man check can not only pick up any medical issues in early stages; it can also provide the best possible advice on any lifestyle changes to improve overall wellbeing.

At ROC Private Clinic you can book in for a well man check in Aberdeen which covers these five checks:

1 Prostate disease screening

The location of the prostate means that symptoms of prostate cancer can be missed. That is why screening is so important. Getting checked early allows detection and treatment in its early stages.

ROC offers a more advanced method of prostate disease screening, measuring two different types of PSA levels – free PSA and total PSA. Then the calculated Free:Total PSA Ratio can be used to provide an indication of your risk.

2 Testosterone deficiency testing

Low testosterone levels can have multiple effects. It’s not just sexual performance. Low levels can also affect brain function and general wellbeing. However, once identified, it can be treated, with testosterone replacement therapy.

3 Erectile dysfunction support

A fulfilling sex life plays an important role in many people’s happiness. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to get or maintain a full erection. The key to successful treatment takes a much more holistic approach with an assessment and a personalised treatment plan. As part of Roc Clinic’s dedicated ED clinic, it offers the latest treatments, including Morenova, painless shockwaves to restore blood flow to the penis.

4 Sexual health screening

Always a sensitive subject, sexual health checks are recommended to men who have had unprotected sex, are entering a new sexual relationship, or are simply looking for peace of mind.

All the services offered by the well man check at ROC are discreet, straightforward and efficient. It can be stressful to wait for results but here the results are fast and any required treatment can begin straight away.

5 Bowel cancer screening

Bowel screening is a simple process, where a stool sample is sent off to the ROC labs and if any blood is found then there can be further investigation.

It’s crucial. There are more than 42,000 new cases of bowel cancer every year in the UK. For every 10 people with bowel cancer, only six will survive more than five years. However, if detected early, bowel cancer can be successfully treated.

As part of its Well Man Check, Roc Clinic in Aberdeen also offers a full mental health assessment.

To learn more about Well Man Checks in Aberdeen, visit the Roc Clinic website or call 01224 515254.