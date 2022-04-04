Let’s talk men’s health: Check in. Check up. Check it out.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Let’s talk men’s health: Check in. Check up. Check it out.

Presented by Roc Clinic
April 4, 2022, 2:30 pm
Post Thumbnail

It’s not a cliché to say that men are often reluctant to discuss health-related matters of any sort, never mind volunteer for a well man check.

One of the biggest reasons men may not be more vocal about their physical health is the stigma attached to illness, or that they perceive illness with weakness. This common stigma can have some serious consequences if left ignored. Understanding their own health needs is often overlooked and any underlying issues can go undetected for longer than necessary periods.

But something as simple as a well man check can not only pick up any medical issues in early stages; it can also provide the best possible advice on any lifestyle changes to improve overall wellbeing.

At ROC Private Clinic you can book in for a well man check in Aberdeen which covers these five checks:

1 Prostate disease screening

The location of the prostate means that symptoms of prostate cancer can be missed. That is why screening is so important. Getting checked early allows detection and treatment in its early stages.

ROC offers a more advanced method of prostate disease screening, measuring two different types of PSA levels – free PSA and total PSA. Then the calculated Free:Total PSA Ratio can be used to provide an indication of your risk.

2 Testosterone deficiency testing

Low testosterone levels can have multiple effects. It’s not just sexual performance. Low levels can also affect brain function and general wellbeing. However, once identified, it can be treated, with testosterone replacement therapy.

3 Erectile dysfunction support

A fulfilling sex life plays an important role in many people’s happiness. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to get or maintain a full erection. The key to successful treatment takes a much more holistic approach with an assessment and a personalised treatment plan. As part of Roc Clinic’s dedicated ED clinic, it offers the latest treatments, including Morenova, painless shockwaves to restore blood flow to the penis.

4 Sexual health screening

Always a sensitive subject, sexual health checks are recommended to men who have had unprotected sex, are entering a new sexual relationship, or are simply looking for peace of mind.

All the services offered by the well man check at ROC are discreet, straightforward and efficient. It can be stressful to wait for results but here the results are fast and any required treatment can begin straight away.

5 Bowel cancer screening

Bowel screening is a simple process, where a stool sample is sent off to the ROC labs and if any blood is found then there can be further investigation.

It’s crucial. There are more than 42,000 new cases of bowel cancer every year in the UK. For every 10 people with bowel cancer, only six will survive more than five years. However, if detected early, bowel cancer can be successfully treated.

As part of its Well Man Check, Roc Clinic in Aberdeen also offers a full mental health assessment.

To learn more about Well Man Checks in Aberdeen, visit the Roc Clinic website  or call 01224 515254. 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from the Press and Journal