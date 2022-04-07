North-east professor warns cost of living crisis leaving people ‘surviving for days on biscuits’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rising food and energy costs could force more people with health conditions into poverty putting further pressure on the NHS, a north-east professor fears.

Trussell Trust research shows that people living with chronic health conditions are the biggest group of foodbank users in the UK today.

Around 75% of people in need of food parcels have someone in their household affected by one or more health conditions.

And many of those are now facing tough choices between eating and heating their homes.

Dr Flora Douglas, a professor in public health at Robert Gordon University, has carried out further research to find out how people are surviving and is shocked at the findings.

‘People are surviving on eating biscuits for days’

Through her research, she’s discovered that people often visit foodbanks for help as a last resort, often cutting back on the amount they eat to stretch their budgets.

Speaking to us on World Health Day, she said: “It’s not been uncommon to talk to people who’ve survived on tea and biscuits for days until they could afford the next food shop or get a food parcel.

“This is especially concerning news for those who need access to the best nutrition possible to cope with their health conditions.

“The fact remains that people with health problems are far more likely to be living in food poverty and require more health care as a result.”

How can we prevent people being forced into food poverty?

Flora believes the food poverty crisis in the UK is preventable.

Statistics show 37% fewer households claiming Universal Credit reported living in food poverty while given a temporary uplift of £20 per week during the pandemic.

The uplift ended in September, but Flora highlights how this shows government policies can prevent people facing such hardships and suggests other ways to do this.

She stressed that food poverty is not an issue for food charities to solve and says there’s more effective approaches such as:

Introducing policies to increase household incomes

Paying a living wage

Offering more compassionate debt management support

She added: “So, when you next donate time, money, and food to food charities, please also call on our elected representatives to provide policies and legislation that ensures people have sufficient income.”

More health news…

9-year-old girl heads to 10 Downing Street to plead with Boris for help for long Covid sufferers

‘My wife loves her new husband’: Injured pensioner feels like new man after working out in the gym

NHS Highland warns of pressures