North-east professor warns cost of living crisis leaving people ‘surviving for days on biscuits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

North-east professor warns cost of living crisis leaving people ‘surviving for days on biscuits’

By Charlotte Thomson
April 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 4:25 pm
Many pensioners have long-term health conditions and are struggling with the rising cost of living.
Many pensioners have long-term health conditions and are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Rising food and energy costs could force more people with health conditions into poverty putting further pressure on the NHS, a north-east professor fears.

Trussell Trust research shows that people living with chronic health conditions are the biggest group of foodbank users in the UK today.

Around 75% of people in need of food parcels have someone in their household affected by one or more health conditions.

And many of those are now facing tough choices between eating and heating their homes.

Dr Flora Douglas, a professor in public health at Robert Gordon University, has carried out further research to find out how people are surviving and is shocked at the findings.

Group of volunteers in community food bank.
Group of volunteers in a community foodbank.

‘People are surviving on eating biscuits for days’

Through her research, she’s discovered that people often visit foodbanks for help as a last resort, often cutting back on the amount they eat to stretch their budgets.

Speaking to us on World Health Day, she said: “It’s not been uncommon to talk to people who’ve survived on tea and biscuits for days until they could afford the next food shop or get a food parcel.

“This is especially concerning news for those who need access to the best nutrition possible to cope with their health conditions.

“The fact remains that people with health problems are far more likely to be living in food poverty and require more health care as a result.”

Some people living in food poverty are surviving on tea and biscuits.
Some people living in food poverty with health conditions in the UK are surviving on tea and biscuits.

How can we prevent people being forced into food poverty?

Flora believes the food poverty crisis in the UK is preventable.

Statistics show 37% fewer households claiming Universal Credit reported living in food poverty while given a temporary uplift of £20 per week during the pandemic.

The uplift ended in September, but Flora highlights how this shows government policies can prevent people facing such hardships and suggests other ways to do this.

Dr Flora Douglas.
Dr Flora Douglas.

She stressed that food poverty is not an issue for food charities to solve and says there’s more effective approaches such as:

  • Introducing policies to increase household incomes
  • Paying a living wage
  • Offering more compassionate debt management support

She added: “So, when you next donate time, money, and food to food charities, please also call on our elected representatives to provide policies and legislation that ensures people have sufficient income.”

More health news…

9-year-old girl heads to 10 Downing Street to plead with Boris for help for long Covid sufferers 

‘My wife loves her new husband’: Injured pensioner feels like new man after working out in the gym

NHS Highland warns of pressures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]