Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

More delays announced as new Aberdeen hospitals slip further behind schedule

By Ana Da Silva
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 7:24 am
The construction site of The Baird Family Hospital
The construction site of The Baird Family Hospital

Rising costs, Covid and Brexit have led to further delays for two north-east hospitals, with patients now facing another three-month wait to get through the door.

The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre, beside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, were due for completion in 2020.

But new documents show that their opening dates are still more than a year away, with new factors causing the timeline to slip further.

hospitals
An artist’s impression of the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Foresterhill.

Opening date pushed further back

The project has been in the works since 2014, and comprises the largest sum NHS Grampian has ever spent on a facility.

And the £233 million scheme has previously been delayed several times already, with its total cost almost double the £120m originally envisioned.

Workers broke ground in December 2018, but by July 2019 the work slipped three months behind schedule due to a design review.

And only two months later, costs unexpectedly rose by around £50m after tenders came back higher than expected.

New papers going before the NHS Grampian board this morning show the Anchor Centre will not welcome patients until August 2023, with the Baird Family Hospital scheduled to become operational until March 2024.

Artist impressions of The Anchor Centre and The Baird Family Hospital

This also means the demolition date for Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, which the new facility is replacing, has been pushed back until August 2024.

Why are the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre facing yet another delay?

The project’s setback is due to challenges with rising costs, difficulty finding labour and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Concerns around sourcing materials have also played a factor, with the likes of steel prices increasing four-fold in recent years.

The new facility will encompass haematology, oncology and radiotherapy day and outpatient services under one roof.

The board papers say: “Market conditions, impacted by geopolitical issues, within the construction industry are creating a risk to programme and costs due to ongoing material shortages and lead times and inflation.

“Work is ongoing with the contractor and its supply chain to confirm and manage current circumstances.”

Design changes total £1.9m

The board will hear that a number of design changes to the hospital are also required.

According to the documents, this is to “ensure functional and clinical suitability and safety of the rooms”.

The added costs stem from contracts that had not been concluded by the time works got underway in 2020.

Overall, these added costs total £1.94m.

However, they are being covered by cash set aside in a “risk” fund, meaning the overall bottom line of the project won’t change.

Construction site during May 2021

The Anchor Centre will be three storeys high and include all haematology, oncology and radiotherapy day and outpatient services under one roof.

Meanwhile, the Baird Family Hospital will encompass five floors, including a car park.

All of the bedrooms in both facilities have been designed for just one patient at a time – allowing them privacy and flexibility.

